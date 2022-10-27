GMC Uses Woodward To Tease Hummer EV SUV, Tries To Troll Ford In The Process – Car-Revs-Daily.com »

The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise was filled with plenty of highlight moments, but one that might have flown under the radar for some was the surprise appearance of the GMC Hummer EV SUV, which slinked its way down Woodward during the early evening hours and provided us a good look at the EV in a more urban-focused setting.





While GMC was a few minutes late in its attempt to steal the spotlight from Ford and the seventh-generation Mustang, the SUV’s appearance still managed to turn some heads on the fabled avenue. The tester sighted this time around appeared to be a late-stage prototype with the white front end clashing with the rest of the all-black bodywork. However, the SUV did have its front most roof panels off, which provided us a glimpse of what the SUV looks like when these panels are removed. Overall it’s a decent presentation and the like the Hummer EV pickup we experienced in Arizona earlier this year, look for the SUV to double down on offering customers plenty of performance and technology.



Thick Woodward traffic prevented us from determining what trim level this tester had, it appears to be an Edition 1 mode based on some interior trim we sawl, which means a potent tri-motor setup is under the hood that allows the SUV to make 830 hp and make the sprint to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. That’s less than the pickup, but GMC reps we spoke to in the past admitted that the SUV’s unique dimensions did force them to dial back the max power a bit to help it cope with trail running and urban commuting better.



The Hummer EV pickup is slowly making its way to dealerships now (albeit in already sold-out Edition 1 guise) however, SUV buyers will have to wait longer for their rides to roll out with GMC slated to begin production of the first wave of SUV models in early 2023. Like the pickup, this first wave of Hummer EV SUVs will exclusively be Edition 1 models, with the rest of the lineup being rolled out as GMC builds up inventory and addresses any errors or issues that might pop up during the initial wave of production.

GMC is anticipating strong demand for the SUV when that time comes and look for the brand to reveal more information about the SUV in the next few months, especially towards late fall and the beginning of winter.

Carl Malek has been an automotive journalist for over 10 years. First starting out as a freelance photographer before making the transition to writing during college, his work has appeared on numerous automotive forums as well as websites such as Autoshopper.com.

Carl is also a big fan of British vehicles with the bulk of his devotion going to the Morgan Motor Company as well as offerings from Lotus, MG, and Caterham. When he is not writing about automobiles, Carl enjoys spending time with his family and friends in the Metro Detroit area, as well as spending time with his adorable pets.

