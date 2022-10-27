Jio has an Excellent 84 Days Plan with Disney+ Hotstar – TelecomTalk



Reliance Jio, the number one telecom operator has an excellent 84 days prepaid plan for its customers which comes with the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. This plan offers decent amount of data and the Disney+ Hotstar subscription offered comes with a validity of 3 months. There are additional benefits offered as well. Jio’s prepaid plans could be the right choice for you because as per Opensignal, Jio offers the best 4G coverage amongst all the telecom operators in India and also scores the best in 4G availability. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plan from Jio that we are talking about.

This plan that we are talking about is certainly not very pocket friendly. But if you have to consider purchasing a prepaid plan for 84 days with decent amount of data and then also purchasing a Disney+ Hotstar subscription on the side, then this plan makes more sense. So with the Rs 783 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio, consumers get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. Thus, the total data offered by this plan is 126GB.

The additional benefits offered with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The three month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with this plan is worth Rs 149. Post the data consumption, the internet speed for the user drops to 64 Kbps.

Overall, this could be an excellent option for anyone who relies on his smartphone and mobile internet for daily data consumption as well as for online entertainment. Of course, if you were not to go for the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you could get prepaid plans with more daily data at a lower cost from Reliance Jio. There’s a Rs 719 plan from Jio which comes with 2GB of daily data for 84 days. This inclusion of Disney+ Hotstar is what makes this 1.5GB daily data plan expensive.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

