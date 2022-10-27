Here are the new emoji included with today’s release of iOS 15.4 – 9to5Mac

March 14

Allison McDaniel

– Mar. 14th 2022 10:49 am PT

With today’s release of iOS 15.4 comes a slew of new emoji. Users have access to a range of new emoji including beans, melting face, heart hands, disco ball, X-Ray, and more.

There are 40+ new emoji included in today’s iOS 15.4 release, with over 120 new options when accounting for different variations.



Emojipedia explains that there “10 non-standard 🤝 Handshake emoji combinations where one of the hands does not feature a skin tone modifier.” There are also additions to the original handshake emoji with different skin variations. A variety of new gestures and handshakes join the release as well, like palm up hand, palm down hand, and an index finger point.

The update brings seven new smiley emoji – like the melting face – which has been seen on Late Night with Stephen Colbert and the front page of the New York Times. Apple’s also added new gender-neutral emoji with a variety of skin tones, a biting lip, and a troll.

Among the more random additions include coral, an ID card, bubbles, hamsa, jar, slide, and more.

In addition to iOS 15.4, these new emoji are included in iPadOS 15.4, tvOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, and macOS 12.3.

Which new emoji is your favorite?

source