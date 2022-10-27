Reboot | Next On Episode 108 – Disney Plus Informer

Hulu has released a sneak peek at Episode 108 of the new comedy series “Reboot.” Episode 8 will be hitting Hulu and Disney+ in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Check out the preview below:

The Steven Levitan (Modern Family co-creator) created show begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

The eight-episode series stars Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville Rachel Bloom, Krista Marie Yu, Calum Worthy and Paul Reiser.

“Reboot” is produced by Steven Levitan Productions and 20th Television.

You can also watch a trailer for the series below:

