Mars releases a new M&M color – TCU 360

Mars has revealed the purple M&M. (Photo courtesy of Mars Wrigley, @mmschocolate on Twitter)
Published October 26, 2022
The makers of M&Ms have discovered the power of purple.
The M&M family now includes a purple “spokescandy,” but there’s a catch.
Don’t expect to find a purple peanut M&M among the regulars in a bag of candy or as a caramel or milk chocolate candy. Purple is only available as a custom candy.
Mars Wrigley is promoting the new M&M as a symbol of inclusivity and confidence.
“There is so much about our new spokes-candy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self,” said Jane Hwang, vice president of Mars Wrigley. “Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique.”
Some candy fans are disappointed that the new color isn’t found in traditional M&M bags.
Twitter user @KrissyChoate said, “@mmschocolate, why introduce a purple M&M character on packaging and commercials but fail to include them in packs?”
