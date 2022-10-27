Great news! Samsung phones to update themselves FASTER than before – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

If you hate that long waiting period while updating your Samsung phone, there is some good news. Starting next year with the One UI 6 update, Samsung phones will now be able to install the software update in the background as part of Android’s seamless update process. Most other Android phones are already compatible with the seamless OS updates and Samsung has stayed away from it even in 2022.

Now, in an interview with Android Authority, Hyesoon (Sally) Jeong, Vice President at Samsung Electronics revealed plans for both One UI 5 and One UI 6 updates. The One UI 5 update, which is the latest one and is based on Android 13 OS, will be reaching the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series and all other flagships and foldables by the end of 2022. We already know what One UI 5 has to offer.

However, the bigger upgrade will come with One UI 6, which will integrate Android’ seamless update technology. One UI 6 with the feature will be able to install new updates in the background and will only need to reboot once to incorporate the changes. This would speed up the update process and make the phone useable for a longer time.

Currently, when a system update is installed, Samsung phones are stuck on the installation screen for several minutes and are only usable once the process is complete.

The One UI 5 update will coming to the Galaxy S22 series first, followed by the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables, and a couple of Galaxy A series devices.

With One UI 6 development confirmed, rumours have also started talking about the Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be largely similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of design, and may use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. The standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will go for a Galaxy S22 Ultra like design with the independent lens islands and slightly thicker bezels.

