LG G8X ThinQ receives final OS upgrade with Android 12 and June 2022 security patch update – Notebookcheck.net

LG continues to fulfil its commitment of upgrading its smartphones to Android 12, despite rolling up its smartphone business earlier this year. As we have discussed previously, LG has updated the V50 ThinQ and the LG Wing to Android 12 in the last month. However, only the LG Wing will receive Android 13 of these two smartphones.
The same will apply to the G8X ThinQ, which launched in late 2019 with Android 9.0 Pie. According to XDA Developers, LG has released Android 12 to the G8X ThinQ’s global variant, which has the model number LM-G850EMW. Distributed as V40a, Android 12 arrives for the G8X ThinQ with the June 2022 Android security patch, even though Google released the July 2022 security patch at the start of the month.
Seemingly, the G8X ThinQ has received the same new features as the V50 ThinQ and LG Wing. In other words, LG has included all the features that Google included in stock Android 12, plus a few other refinements like reworked system animations. As always, LG may distribute V40a in batches, so your device could be stuck on Android 11 for a few more days. Alternatively, you could attempt to download the update via LG Bridge, the company’s desktop application.
