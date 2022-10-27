tvOS 16 beta 6 now available to developers as Apple aims September release – 9to5Mac

August 15

tvOS 16 beta 6 is now available to developers as Apple aims for a September release of this operating system. Although the company almost forgot about tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches next month.



Today’s build is 20J5366a. Different from the other betas, developers need to download the tvOS 16 testing version through Xcode. Although HomePod Software 16 is available for a few developers, users that want to try its beta should enroll in the Beta Software Program, since it’s now available for everyone that owns a HomePod mini.

That said, here’s what’s new with tvOS 16 beta 6 as of now:

Again, HomePod Software 16 is finally available for public beta testing. To download it, just follow the steps below:

If your iPhone or iPad is already running the latest iOS 16 beta:

Alongside tvOS 16 beta 6, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 6, iPadOS 16 beta 6, and watchOS 9 beta 6.

If you spot any changes in tvOS 16 beta 6 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

