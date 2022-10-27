FIRST LOOK: Annual Passholder Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World Tomorrow – WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase a new exclusive popcorn bucket at the theme parks and Disney Springs beginning tomorrow, October 25.

The yellow popcorn bucket has the classic Walt Disney World wordmark on a golden yellow background, which features a pattern of Mickey Mouse as he appears in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway inside a D. Meanwhile, Mickey peeks up from below the “Annual Passholder.” The lid is also yellow.

It will be available in the following locations:

