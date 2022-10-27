Costco, Ace Hardware, PayPal, Netflix, Truist, cPanel, and Microsoft — Top Phishing Scams of the Week – Trend Micro News

This week we’ve found a large number of scams that you need to watch out for, including ones relating to Costco, Ace Hardware, PayPal, Netflix, Truist, cPanel, and Microsoft. Would you have been able to spot all the scams?

Impersonating famous brands and companies, scammers send out fake text messages and emails containing phishing links and try to entice you into opening them with various lies.

These phishing links will often lead to online survey pages that state you can claim a gift by filling out an online questionnaire. Scammers can record the data you enter onto these pages and use it to commit crimes such as identity theft. Below are some common scams with examples.

We’ve written about Costco scams before, and they are now circulating via text messages again! Falsely claiming that you can win a Samsung TV, scammers want to lure you into clicking on the attached phishing link:

The website the link leads to says that you can win a Samsung 85’’ QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV after you complete the survey:

After that, you will be asked to enter personal information, including even credit card details:

Of course, no TV will ever appear in the end and scammers can collect any credentials you submit on the phishing page. What for? Well, with your sensitive data, scammers can commit cybercrimes: e.g., hack into your accounts or steal your identity. Don’t let them!

A while ago we detected fake gift card emails impersonating Ace Hardware, and this week they are back.

Promising you an exclusive offer of $100, scammers urge you to click on the embedded button that leads to a scam survey page. Don’t submit any credentials!

Phishing links will also often take you to fake login pages that will end up asking you for your personal information and/or login credentials. Scammers can thus gain control of your account — watch out! Below are some examples:

This is not the first time that we’ve detected fake PayPal text messages. Scammers pretend that there are security issues with your account and prompt you to resolve them via the phishing link they provide:

Below is a sample fake PayPal login page. Sometimes it can be really hard to differentiate the fake ones from the legitimate ones. Be careful!

Netflix scams just never seem to stop. Again, using security issues as an excuse, scammers want you to click on the attached link to secure your Netflix account in 48 hours:

The attached link will take you to a fake Netflix login page. You should never enter any personal information here!

Besides streaming services, scammers also love to pose as banks when exploiting people. This time they’re pretending to be Truist bank and sending out fake alert messages related to an “ongoing investigation”:

The link will take you to a fake Truist login page:

“Please confirm your account!” Scammers also impersonate mail service providers and web hosting software companies such as cPanel to send you bogus security notifications via email:

The “confirm” button will take you to a fake login page that will collect your email address and password. Don’t fall for it!

Fake Webmail login page

Real Webmail login page

Below is another sample fake email notification:

The button here leads to a fake Microsoft login page. Just remember, DON’T enter anything!

