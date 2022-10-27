Realme 7 Pro Update with Android 12 Based on Realme UI 3.0 Early Access is Now Rolling Out – MySmartPrice

The first Realme 7 series device to get Realme UI 3.0 early access.
Realme has been busy over the past few weeks, the company has announced Realme UI 3.0 early access for devices like the Realme GT series including Relme GT Neo 2, GT Master Edition, and also for the flagship Realme X50 Pro and to budget Realme 8 series as well.
Continuing its effort to offer the newest version of Android to older devices, the company has now announced Realme UI 3.0 early access program for Realme 7 Pro. Let’s take a look at the details including how you can get the Realme UI 3.0 on your Realme 7 Pro16682 device.
The Realme UI 3.0 early access build is now available for Realme 7 Pro users. Realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12 and it brings a bunch of visual and under the hood changes. If you own a Realme 7 Pro device, you are eligible to apply and test the Android 12 version before it is rolled out to the public. For those who are unaware, the early access program allows Realme to test and squash bugs by sending out the update to a specific set of users.
The application to apply is currently open to all Realme 7 Pro users who are interested in checking out the latest version of the software. Here is how you can apply for Realme UI 3.0 for Realme 7 Pro.
Since there are limited seats available for the early access program, it is worth mentioning that not everyone who applies will get access to Android 12. Before applying you have to make sure that the phone is not rooted and to prevent any data loss during the update, it is worth taking a complete phone backup.
Realme also confirms not all apps are optimized with Android 12 yet and some apps might crash or misbehave. In case you want to opt out of Realme UI 3.0 and come back to the Realme UI 2.0 version based on Android 11, you can roll back. However, this process will erase all your personal data.
Thanks for reading till the end of this article. For more such informative and exclusive tech content, like our Facebook page
realme 7 vs realme 7 Pro
OPPO Reno 3 Pro vs realme 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs realme 7 Pro
realme 7 Pro vs realme 8 Pro
realme 7 Pro vs OPPO F17 Pro
realme 7 Pro vs realme 9 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
OnePlus 10R vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13
Realme 7 Pro Update with Android 12 Based on Realme UI 3.0 Early Access is Now Rolling Out – MySmartPrice
The first Realme 7 series device to get Realme UI 3.0 early access.