Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin, and Cardano Worth Keeping For The Start Of 2023? | Mint – Mint

This editorial piece will examine three cryptocurrencies worth keeping your eye on at the start of 2023

The inception of the crypto market was the catalyst for millions of people to try their hand at investing. While some have become millionaires within months, others have lost everything. It has led those still invested in the crypto market to be wary about where they place their money and which cryptocurrencies to trust. This editorial piece will examine three cryptocurrencies worth keeping your eye on at the start of 2023.

Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) are two clear choices, considering their high return potential in the past. They have assembled ecosystems that have solved issues in the blockchain trilemma, scalability and security. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another cryptocurrency worth considering for your portfolio, as the platform has ambitious aims to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem while hosting an NFT collection in the top ten projects.

Watch Your Portfolio Rise With Big Eyes

When looking at meme tokens, it doesn’t get much better than Big Eyes Coin. The new meme token has developed an ecosystem that brings utility to the meme coin sector of crypto, something often overlooked by other meme tokens. It does this by including multiple uses for BIG, like NFT purchases and donating to ocean sanctuaries.

As mentioned above, Big Eyes Coin has plans to host an NFT collection in the top ten projects. Since those collections in the top ten projects are worth considerable money, it could be wise to hold Big Eyes NFTs if they explode in value. Owning Big Eyes NFTs also means you can access exclusive events and parties like the Big Eyes Sushi Crew!

Big Eyes Coin plans to donate 5% of its tokens to ocean conservation charities, thwarting threats to marine life. Cryptocurrencies that are involved with charity work draw attention from high-profile figures. Elon Musk’s frequent endorsements of the meme coin giant, Dogecoin (DOGE) often resulted in price spikes.

Will The Merge Help Ethereum’s Price Rise?

With the news of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, crypto community members were anxious to find out whether the price of Ethereum would rise or tumble. The results seem positive, with Ethereum recording a 7.81% increase in value in the past seven days at the time of writing.

In the past, Ethereum has provided handsome returns for its users. With the new power Ethereum harnesses from its upgraded technology, like reaching 100,000 transactions per second could see the price of the altcoin giant increase exponentially. Cryptocurrencies often experience all-time highs through Autumn, also referred to as Uptober. Could the same happen for Ethereum?

Additionally, Ethereum has reduced its carbon footprint through its upgraded technology. Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithms require less power to operate, allowing cryptocurrencies to reduce carbon emissions.

Cardano Surges 8% in Twenty-Four Hours!

Cardano was introduced to the crypto market to provide a more sustainable and balanced blockchain for cryptocurrencies. Charles Hoskinson founded the blockchain and was also the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain! Since its inception, Cardano has provided significant returns for its users, helping it secure a place in the top ten cryptocurrencies.

In terms of sustainability, Cardano leads the group. Cardano has adopted a PoS consensus algorithm to ensure low energy consumption. Additionally, Cardano has teamed up with Veritree to plant one million trees, reducing its environmental impact.

The past twenty-four hours have proved beneficial for Cardano, with the crypto giant increasing its market capitalisation by 8.16% at the time of writing. If this positive trend continues through Q4, you should consider Cardano for your portfolio.

To Summarise

Ethereum, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin are all great cryptocurrencies to consider for your portfolio through 2023. Ethereum and Cardano have provided handsome returns for their token holders in the past, while Big Eyes Coin has developed an ecosystem that could reach the same heights as Dogecoin.

Big Eyes Coin is currently in the sixth stage of its presale, and you can earn 5% bonus tokens if you purchase with the code‘BEYES014’at the checkout!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

