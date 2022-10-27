Police appeal after Apple iPhone Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus worth £2,300 stolen from Daventry store – Daventry Express

Find Daventry florist's lost floral witches brooms

Detectives hunting thieves who stole two mobile phones worth £2,300 after smashing a display case in a Daventry town centre store earlier this month have released a CCTV image of two men they believe may have information.

Robbers took a £1,300 iPhone Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Plus priced at £1,000 from the shop in Bowen Square between 10.45am and 11am on October 8.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could help the investigation and asking them or anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

“The area was busy at this time of a Saturday morning so we would also like to hear from anybody who saw the incident or anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information can call the local force on 101 using incident number 22000586414 or, alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 11.

