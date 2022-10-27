New Crypto Market Favourite ‘Big Eyes Coin’ could overtake UNISWAP & Solana | Mint – Mint

In this article, we will review some crypto users’ favorites, namely Solana (SOL) and UNISWAP (UNI), and see how Big Eyes compares

Satoshi Nakomoto carved a new era for global finances in 2009. Ever since, the cryptocurrency market has witnessed several token releases, each with its contributions to making decentralized finance a popularly adopted scheme. During those years, certain coins have attracted many users at specific periods, often due to a feature in the network that is unique to that platform. New memecoin, Big Eyes (BIG), seems to be acquiring such status as its community has been expanding during its presale stages. In this article, we will review some other crypto users’ favorites, namely Solana (SOL) and UNISWAP (UNI), and see how Big Eyes compares.

Speed Of (Sun) Light – Solana (SOL)

Most widely accepted token projects were developed to solve specific issues in the cryptocurrency market, and Solana (SOL) did just that. The network provides a fast transaction execution timeframe–it can process up to 50,000 transactions per second–thanks to its proof of stake and history hybrid protocol.

The token was launched in 2018, and apart from its speedy network processing, it charges very low fees per transaction. These features led to Solana’s popularity, which peaked when the network developed its own NFT trade center, which supports NFT creation, trade, and exchange.

The Solana (SOL) network also supports DeFi tools and applications and performs transactions using smart contracts. Smart contracts speed up the processing without compromising decentralization.

Solana (SOL) is listed on wallets and exchange platforms for about $33.58. The low valuation is mainly because of the crypto collapse that has affected the market for most of 2022.

All Invited To The Party – UNISWAP (UNI)

The largest decentralized exchange platform on the Ethereum blockchain, UNISWAP, was released in 2018. It is used to convert tokens for one another without using an intermediary. The principle is to make the exchange as easy and costs effective as possible.

UNISWAP (UNI) facilitates such exchanges through liquidity pools of the tokens involved. Users contribute to the liquidity pools, and algorithms set the price of trading pairs based on the demand and supply trends in the market.

UNISWAP launched its token, UNI, which is chiefly used for administrative purposes. UNI sells for about $5.9, according to Coinbase. The community rewarded all accounts that used the exchange system with airdrops, and the developers plan to keep rewarding their long-standing customers constantly.

The Loveable Cat Springs Into Action – Big Eyes (BIG)

Solana (SOL) and UNISWAP (UNI) have been popular tokens among crypto users, and now, Big Eyes (BIG) looks to take that special place. Its launch is approaching, so now’s the best time to stake your claim on the project’s anticipated benefits.

Big Eyes (BIG) is essentially a memecoin, and that’s because the developers believe in the strength of a well-developed community. Their plans to place the community first were evident as they announced that about 70% of the tokens would be available for presale. Such moves make the members more involved in the project, which is integral to its success.

Similarly, Big Eyes’ developers have started a giveaway contest where lucky members will win 250,000 BIG tokens by December. This contest was designed to appreciate the support from the Big Eyes community. The contest is open to all who bought BIG tokens before the draw.

The development team has scheduled an NFT club launch for the third pre-launch phase to ensure stability and continued relevance in the cryptocurrency market. Like many existing tokens, Big Eyes’ official NFT marketplace will allow the creation and exchange of the tokens with other networks, thereby boosting BIG’s cryptocurrency price. The developers aim to make the NFT club a top ten-rated platform, where it will compete favorably with other notable NFT platforms.

Big Eyes (BIG) will also be listed on exchange platforms across the crypto space to increase the token’s versatility. Like the NFT trade center, listing the token on such DEXs will help keep the token’s cryptocurrency price stable while making it available to more users globally.

The cryptocurrency market depends on trends, and while Solana (SOL) and UNISWAP (UNI) are favorites among users, Big Eyes (BIG) is here to overtake them. Click here to join the presale and giveaway events.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source