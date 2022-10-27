How & Where to Watch American Horror Story Season 11 in 2022 – Cloudwards

American Horror Story fans were left disappointed in early 2022 when the series was pulled from Netflix. Fortunately, you can still stream the award-winning series on other platforms. Read on to find out where to watch American Horror Story from anywhere in the world.

American Horror Story was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Cast members include Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson and Frances Conroy. This October, the series returns with season 11, which will star a mélange of new and long-serving cast members. This guide explains where to watch American Horror Story season 11 and previous seasons.

If you’re in the U.S., you can stream American Horror Story season 11 on FX or Hulu. If you’re outside the U.S., you’ll need to use a VPN to access these platforms due to geoblocking.

Yes, all 10 current seasons are on Disney Plus.

You can watch season 10 and previous seasons on Disney Plus. You can buy a Hulu gift card and connect to a VPN to stream season 11 when it’s released, along with previous seasons. Likewise, you can also buy previous seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

You can stream seasons 1 through 10 on Disney Plus. This is also where season 11 is likely to become available at some point. Season 10 is currently on Binge.

American Horror Story season 11 airs on FX Oct. 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. EDT. The first two episodes will arrive on streaming service Hulu the following day and the remaining eight episodes will be released weekly. You can stream the premiere live on the FX website if you sign in with an eligible TV provider.

Alternatively, you can watch it via live TV streaming services YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and fuboTV.

FX also allows you to stream content on demand after episodes air. Some content is unlocked, which means it’s free to watch, and some is locked, which means you can only watch it with a TV provider login (this includes live streaming services like YouTube TV and fuboTV). It’s likely that American Horror Story season 11 on-demand episodes will be locked.

If you’re outside the U.S. and don’t have a U.S. TV provider, this can make things tricky. To get around it, you can watch American Horror Story season 11 episodes the next day on Hulu. If you’re outside the U.S. and aren’t subscribed to Hulu, you’ll need to buy a virtual Hulu gift card and connect to a VPN.

We’ll show you how to do this below.

For those in countries outside the U.S., it seems likely that American Horror Story season 11 will be released on Disney Plus this fall. At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to when that will happen.

You can watch American Horror Story season 10 and previous seasons, like Freak Show and Apocalypse, on Hulu and Disney Plus. Seasons one through 10 are also available on Amazon Prime Video U.S., though only seasons one through nine are free with a Prime membership. The series is also on Amazon Prime Video U.K., but no seasons are free with a Prime subscription.

If you don’t mind paying for previous seasons, you can buy them on Vudu, Google Play and iTunes.

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial with fuboTV from anywhere to stream American Horror Story season 11 — there aren’t any payment restrictions. The only problem is the free trial ends quickly, so it may not be a viable option for watching the whole 11th season.

If you have a U.S. payment method, you can get a 30-day free trial with Hulu. To watch previous seasons for free on Amazon Prime Video U.S., you can get a 30-day free trial with Prime.

American Horror Stories is an American Horror Story spin-off anthology series. Each American Horror Stories episode recounts a different horror story, whereas each American Horror Story episode is part of a larger season-long arc.

You can watch American Horror Stories on Disney Plus and Hulu. There have been two seasons to date and a third season has not yet been confirmed.

If you would like to stream American Horror Story season 11 the day after episodes air on FX, you can do so on Hulu. Hulu is only available in the U.S. and U.S. territories, so you’ll need to use a VPN to access it from outside the U.S. We recommend ExpressVPN.

You also need a U.S. payment method to sign up for Hulu. If you don’t have one, follow these steps to get your subscription.

When you sign up for Hulu, you may be asked to provide a U.S. zip code. You can use an address generator to get one. If you have a U.S. payment method for Hulu or a TV provider to sign in to FX but are outside the States, you only need to use a VPN to access these services.

Go to ExpressVPN’s website and sign up for a plan. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Go to “products” and download the ExpressVPN app for your device.

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a U.S. server.

Go to an online gift card vendor like MyGiftCardSupply and purchase a Hulu gift card.

MyGiftCardSupply will email you a code. Go to Hulu’s website and redeem your gift card with that code.

Log in to your Hulu account and start streaming American Horror Story.

A reputable VPN can have you streaming television series and movies on geoblocked streaming services in no time. Here are our top recommendations for streaming.

Pros:

Cons:

Whether you’re new to VPNs or experienced with them, ExpressVPN is an excellent choice for streaming on Hulu and other major platforms. An all-rounder, ExpressVPN is a seasoned pro at getting around geoblocks, has great speeds and has no-nonsense desktop and mobile apps that are straightforward to navigate.

The only thing that may put off some people is that ExpressVPN is an expensive provider, especially on its monthly plan. That said, you can save money by going for its yearly plan. If you’d like to try it risk-free, you can take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee. Find out more in our ExpressVPN review.

Pros:

Cons:

Another of our top recommendations is the VPN king of speed, NordVPN. The results of our speed tests revealed NordVPN as the fastest VPN going, so if you’re looking for the ultimate buffer-free streaming experience, it might be for you. Like ExpressVPN, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Its two-year plan, though not the cheapest plan out there, is reasonable.

A minor inconvenience of using NordVPN on a mobile device is that its world map-style interface is finicky to use, especially if your fingers are on the larger side. Fortunately, its desktop app is much easier to navigate. If you’d like to learn more, check out our NordVPN review.

Pros:

Cons:

If you’re interested in trying a free, secure VPN with a Hulu free trial, we recommend Windscribe. You can get up to 15GB of free data per month — 2GB when you sign up, 10GB when you confirm your email and another 5GB if you tweet about the service.

Windscribe is our top free VPN recommendation because it’s secure, has good speeds and works with streaming services. Though if you plan to stream often, you might want to upgrade to one of its paid plans because 15GB won’t last long. Find out more in our Windscribe review.

Understandably, American Horror Story being removed from Netflix, which is widely available, was a blow to fans. Luckily, with know-how and a VPN, you can stream American Horror Story from anywhere in the world.

Are you going to watch American Horror Story season 11 on Hulu from overseas? Which VPN do you think is best? Share your thoughts in the comments and, as always, thanks for reading!

