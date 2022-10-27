Daily deals Oct. 26: $310 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $550 off 40TB Synology Diskstation, Logitech MX Keys Mini for $80, more – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Best deals October 26

Wednesday’s best deals include $100 off iPad mini 6, $150 off M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, SanDisk 1TB SSD for $250, and much more.

AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware and other products, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other items. The best offers are compiled into our regular list for our readers to use and save money.

In some cases, out-of-stock items can still be ordered at the discounted price for later delivery, so be sure to check in such cases. As Amazon discounts usually last only a short period of time, it’s best to take advantage of the offer earlier rather than later.

Top deals for October 26

Other top deals, still going strong

Best deals for October 25

Amazon has issued fresh price drops on Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K hardware as Black Friday approaches, delivering the best prices available for holiday gift-giving.

With Black Friday 2022 less than a month away, retailers are clamoring for your shopping dollars earlier than ever this year with early Black Friday deals on everything from AirPods to MacBook Pros. Here are our top picks.

Thursday's best deals include $50 off Nanoleaf triangles with Thread, $50 off cellular Apple Watch Series 8, a big screen TV sale starting at $250, and much more.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Apple claims faster response to security bugs, launches dedicated site

Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates

How to set parental controls on iOS and iPadOS

Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 for users who can't, or won't update to iOS 16

First public beta of Freeform now available, with iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2

United Airlines celebrates over a decade of success implementing Apple technology

Spotify removes audiobook purchases from app after Apple rejection

Apple Music removes Kanye West playlist after controversy

Take a look at Apple's Freeform collaboration app, with our first look at Apple's new productivity tool to help people brainstorm with others, using a shared collection of files.

There is much to like in macOS Ventura and many reasons to upgrade, but there are still some oddly rough edges and not all of the new features live up to promises.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are the company's newest wearable accessories, and these are the features that might tempt new buyers or Apple Watch Series 7 owners.

Created in partnership with Apple, the new Level Lock+ is a shining example of a near-perfect smart lock with support for Apple Home Key and an entirely hidden design. Let's test it out.

There is an incredibly capable Camera and app on the all-new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's how to get the best shots possible.

The Gamevice Flex takes a familiar formula for iPhone-connected controllers and enhances it with one simple feature — the ability to keep your iPhone case on during use.

Apple's first release of iPadOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, provides a flawed glimpse into the future of computing thanks to Stage Manager, but some hurdles will be difficult to overcome.

It's not often we find a product that isn't even worth the cost of the cardboard that the product is shipped in, but the iLive Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds fits that category.

Lofree's 1% Transparent Keyboard line boasts linear mechanical switches, built-in LED effects — and transparent keycaps.

Launched into a crowded field, Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 Dock doesn't just provide legacy ports, but more Thunderbolt as well.

