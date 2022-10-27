British investors report £36m of Binance crypto frauds – Financial News

Reliability in times of volatility
Scammers conned British investors out of £36m of Binance’s cryptocurrency last year, according to figures released by City of London Police.
The figure represents more than a sixth of crypto frauds reported to Action Fraud, the UK’s national centre for cyber offences, which totalled £204m in 2021, nearly double the figure in 2020.
