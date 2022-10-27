Google Parent Alphabet Drops as Earnings, Sales Miss Estimates – Bloomberg

Three hosts, One topic, three takes. “Bloomberg Triple Take” takes one issue affecting global markets and the economy and splits it into three angles. The program hosted by Caroline Hyde, Romaine Bostick and Taylor Riggs uses the power of the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg News to provide analysis and data that can’t be found anywhere else.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.
Gilead Tops Estimates, Raises Guidance on Covid Drug Sales
Revlon Kicks Off Sale Process as Key Bankruptcy Deadlines Near
Here’s Why 100 Million Americans Weren’t Working This Month
ECB Wasn’t Unanimous on Hike, Didn’t Want to Signal Future Pace
ECB Doesn’t Plan to Set QT Start Date in December Talks
New Jersey Gun Limits Cleared by Legislative Panel in Step Toward Law
T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Forecast Again After Strong Quarter
Comcast Considers Selling German Unit Sky Deutschland
Amazon Shares Plunge on Forecast for Sluggish Holiday Sales
Intel Pledges More Cost Cuts as Sales Forecast Misses Estimates
Trump Loses Latest Push to Block Tax Returns From House Panel
Arnold Schwarzenegger Goads GOP in Court Over ‘Nuts’ Election Theory
Twice as Many I Bonds Sold This Week Than During All of Fiscal 2021
Does This GDP Report Mean We Avoided a Recession?
NFL’s Bills Show Renderings of Stadium Backed by Big Public Funds
Belichick Says Jones to Remain Pats’ Starter At QB Vs. Jets
Russia Set an Energy Trap and Walked Right Into It
Credit Suisse Gives First Boston Gets a Second Chance
GDP Gives Hope to Democrats But Not Many Others
Brazil’s Online Disinformation Challenges Extend Beyond Meta
Student Debt Headaches Return for Millions Despite Biden Relief
What Wharton’s Majority Female MBA Program Means for Other Top-Tier B-Schools
Covid Treatments Given Less Often to Black, Hispanic People Than White People
NYC Fire Department Will Be Led by Woman for the First Time Ever
Mexico Lawmakers Push Carbon Offset Regulation to Stop ‘Injustices’
Nigerian Ministers Dodge Blame For Lack of a Flood Disaster Plan
New Jersey Gun Limits Cleared by Legislative Panel in Step Toward Law
Gunshot Detection Technology Spurs Debate Over Policing and Surveillance
The Movement to Keep Buildings From Making You Sick
How Are Venture Capitalists Feeling About Crypto Lately?
Crypto’s New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge
Fed’s Waller ‘Not a Big Fan’ of Central Bank Digital Currencies
After reporting earnings and revenue that missed expectations, Google parent Alphabet Inc. said on Tuesday it would slow hiring and control expenses, signaling that it was girding for tough times ahead as the economy falters.
Google’s advertising juggernaut, which had largely dodged the digital-ad slowdown that hit rivals earlier this year, is no longer immune. Alphabet said third-quarter sales, excluding payments to distribution partners, were $57.27 billion. That compared with the average analyst projection for $58.18 billion.
Google Parent Alphabet Drops as Earnings, Sales Miss Estimates – Bloomberg
Three hosts, One topic, three takes. “Bloomberg Triple Take” takes one issue affecting global markets and the economy and splits it into three angles. The program hosted by Caroline Hyde, Romaine Bostick and Taylor Riggs uses the power of the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg News to provide analysis and data that can’t be found anywhere else.