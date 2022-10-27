How to watch ESPN+ with Hulu – Business Insider

These days there are many streaming services vying for our hard-earned dollars, and Hulu is enticing current and prospective subscribers with an ESPN+ add-on.

For just a few extra dollars a month, Hulu subscribers get access to thousands of live sports events, game replays, and original programming featuring famous sports personalities.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the ESPN+ bundle can do for you.

Adding ESPN+ to your Hulu account means that you can watch thousands of live sports and events in the Hulu app.

The ESPN+ add-on costs $6.99 per month and requires a Hulu plan.

With ESPN+, Hulu users can watch thousands of events and exclusive original series right in the Hulu app. These include live sports events from MLB, NHL, college sports, and more.

It also includes ESPN+ Originals featuring some of the top names in sports, such as Peyton’s Places with Peyton Manning and Stephen A’s World with Stephen A. Smith.

Quick tip: You can cancel ESPN+ on Hulu at any time and you will have access to it until the end of your last billing cycle.

1. Sign up for Hulu and ESPN+. This can be done by choosing ESPN+ as an add-on to a Hulu base plan or signing up for The Disney Bundle ($13.99/month).

2. Watch ESPN+ content on Hulu by searching for it in the Hulu app.

Quick tip: You can log in to the ESPN app using your Hulu credentials to watch more ESPN+ content that you can’t find on Hulu.

Hulu Live TV includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ (plus more than 75 live TV channels) for $69.99 per month. They boast a no-hassle setup and no hidden fees, which makes it a tempting switch from cable.

