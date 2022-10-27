Bitcoin Price Drop Underscores Crypto's Overstated Value – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Australia. Live from New York and Sydney. The latest news impacting markets, business and finance around the world.
Solugen Bio has built a chemical plant that produces all manner of chemical-based products using bio-based feedstock instead of fossil fuels. It also doesn’t create waste and may help fight the climate crisis.
China Faces Tough Choices in Currency Defense as Yuan Weakens
SMBC Nikko’s Market-Rigging Trial Opens With CEO Set to Testify
Taiwan’s Economy Faces Mounting Risks From Demand Slowdown
Here’s Why 100 Million Americans Weren’t Working This Month
Yellen Lauds GDP Report as Evidence of ‘Resilient’ Economy
Drop in Used-Car Prices Burn US Auto Dealers But Is Good Sign for Fed
Tesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for Musk
Amazon Shares Plunge on Forecast for Sluggish Holiday Sales
Meta Plummets 25%; Zuckerberg Plea for ‘Patience’ Falls Flat
Pinterest Surges on Revenue Beat as Social Peers Struggle
Lula Widens Lead Over Bolsonaro Days Before Vote, Datafolha Says
Biden Says Xi ‘Concerned’ About Boost in US Chipmaking
Jeff Bezos on Brink of $23 Billion Wealth Drop, Among Worst On Record
I Bonds Sales Surge as Deadline Approaches for Interest Rate Drop
Review: ‘Armageddon Time’ Set in 1980s Yet Reminds of Today
Muji Opens New Shops in Japan With Items for Less Than $4
Russia Set an Energy Trap and Walked Right Into It
Restricting Chip Exports to China Is a Cold-War Era Strategy
Credit Suisse Gives First Boston Gets a Second Chance
Brazil’s Online Disinformation Challenges Extend Beyond Meta
Student Debt Headaches Return for Millions Despite Biden Relief
What Wharton’s Majority Female MBA Program Means for Other Top-Tier B-Schools
Covid Treatments Given Less Often to Black, Hispanic People Than White People
NYC Fire Department Will Be Led by Woman for the First Time Ever
Floods Destroy Crops in Australia, Risking More Food Inflation
Some US Farms Are So Dry the Dirt Is Repelling Fertilizer
New Jersey Gun Limits Cleared by Legislative Panel in Step Toward Law
Gunshot Detection Technology Spurs Debate Over Policing and Surveillance
The Movement to Keep Buildings From Making You Sick
How Are Venture Capitalists Feeling About Crypto Lately?
Crypto’s New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge
Fed’s Waller ‘Not a Big Fan’ of Central Bank Digital Currencies
Bitcoin Price Drop Underscores Crypto's Overstated Value – Bloomberg
