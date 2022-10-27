Shiba Inu price: Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history? – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.

Also read: Shiba Inu price: Ethereum whale swallows 272 billion SHIB, becomes investors’ favorite

Shiba Inu holders have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Shiba Eternity, the SHIB ecosystem’s collectible card game. Over the last two months, Shiba Inu developers have rolled out updates pertaining to the game and it has been available for download in a few parts of the world.

Players in Vietnam and Australia, for example, had access to Shiba Eternity games and it is set to make its debut globally on October 6. Shiba Inu announced October 6 as its Download Day after initially scheduling it for October 1.

The official Shiba Eternity worldwide Download Day has been scheduled for October 6th, 2022.

This will allow us to accomplish the following:

Announce the 30 Second Spot Winner on October 1st, 2022.

Release the entire lore of Shiba Eternity on October 1st, 2022.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/NPtEfhDhln



Shiba Eternity download day on October 6, 2022

Shytoshi Kusama will release crucial updates on how Shiba Eternity will play a key role in supporting the global SHIB community. The Shiba Inu announcement reads,

Shiba Eternity’s download day will make history as the day when ShibArmy reached new heights on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Download Day @shibaeternity #OCT622

Get Ready #ShibArmy pic.twitter.com/vYiYAb8uma

Despite the bullish update from Shiba Inu developers, SHIB price itself has experienced a decline in bullish momentum. Shiba Inu price crossed the $0.00001127 level that aligns with the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level and met strong resistance. RSI indicates the likelihood that Shiba Inu price will weaken further. Azeez Mustafa, a crypto analyst argues that Shiba Inu is likely to continue its downtrend and price could nosedive to $0.000009470.



SHIB-USD price chart

However, it remains to be seen whether Shiba Eternity acts as a catalyst for SHIB price and pushes the meme coin higher.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Ripple price will likely rally towards $0.50 and pullback before a strong bullrun occurs.

Dogecoin price shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range.

ApeCoin price shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.

In an ever-changing market, MATIC price managed to sustain its rise over the last four weeks. In the future, too, this rise is expected only to grow further, given Polygon's standing in the DeFi market.

BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source