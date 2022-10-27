Here Are The 10 Longest-Range EVs Available in The U.S. – Jalopnik

As electric vehicles become more commonplace on roads in the United States and around the world, range is becoming less and less of an issue. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the median range for an electric vehicle from the 2020 model year is over 250 miles. While 250 miles is easily enough to cover the daily commute for the vast majority of Americans, there are people who want more range and need the added efficiency to minimize time spent recharging on long-distance trips. Here are the ten electric vehicles with the longest range from the 2022 model year according to the EPA.

While I haven’t been the biggest fan of Ford choosing to give an electric crossover SUV the iconic Mustang moniker, it’s difficult to argue that it doesn’t meet the performance criteria to be a Mustang. The mid-range premium version of the Mustang Mach-E will set you back $46,375 but comes standard with the extended range battery. The rear-wheel drive Route 1 produces 216 kW (290 hp) and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds.

While the large battery pack version of the Rivian R1T pickup has the same range as the Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1, the Rivian R1S SUV just edges out both of them by two miles. The R1S retails at a starting price of $63,575, but the premium price comes with premium performance. Rivian claims the electric SUV can produce 623 kW (835 hp) and go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

The first of two electric vehicles from a German automaker on this list happens to be a BMW. The 2022 iX xDrive50 can get up to 324 miles out of its 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery. BMW claims the iX xDrive50 has 385 kilowatts (516 hp) of power, so it would take a bit more to convince me to spend $76,695 on purchasing it.

For its first year in production, there’s a special version of the Hummer EV, the Edition 1. Despite being able to put out 750 kW (1,000 hp), the Hummer EV Edition 1 can somehow travel 329 miles on a fully-charged battery. The Edition 1 retailed at $110,295, but there are no limited-edition Hummers left to be ordered new.

Okay, here’s the first of four Tesla models that made the list. The high-end version of the Model Y starts at $60,190. The electric compact crossover SUV is admittedly competitively priced, especially when compared to other electric crossovers with similar ranges.

The second vehicle from Elon Musk’s electric stable is the larger counterpart of the Model Y, the Model X. This electric crossover is almost a foot longer and over 1,000 pounds heavier than the Model Y. While the Model X does pull out an extra 18 miles, it does cost $106,190.

The second German car that made the list is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+. While I am a fan of Mercedes-Benz, I haven’t quite liked how its electric models have diverted stylistically in search of greater aerodynamic efficiency. However, the numbers don’t lie. The EQS 450+ can get 350 miles out of its 107.8 kWh battery.

Oh, it’s another Tesla. At a starting price of $52,190 and 358 miles from a fully-charged battery, the long-range version of Tesla’s compact sedan is the best electric vehicle in the United States when it comes to making long-distance electric travel affordable. While I might have many issues with Tesla, pricing is rarely every one of them.

Last but certainly not least of the list’s Tesla squadron is the long-range version of the company’s flagship model, the Model S. The exceedingly capable electric sedan exceeds 400 miles of range without starting at a price over $100,000. Though, the Model S still falls over 100 miles short of the top car on the list.

At $163,000, the Lucid Air Dream Edition sits at the zenith of high-end luxury electric sedans currently available in the United States, Though, that high price tag delivers capabilities not readily available from any other manufacturer. For an average American city commuter traveling 60 miles each way every weekday, 520 miles of range is enough to get from Monday through Thursday without touching a charger.

