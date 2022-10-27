Great Britain’s New Prime Minister Is A Fan Of Crypto. Is This Good News For NFT-Related Coins Like Big Eyes – Bitcoinist

The new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Rishi Sunak, is a believer and a former practitioner of cryptocurrency. It’s no MI5 secret that in his previous position as finance minister, Sunak was responsible for looking into various crypto enterprises and discovering ways to integrate digital currencies into the economy.

The 42-year-old was especially interested in stablecoins, which are widely recognized as the least volatile type of coins in the cryptocurrency market. In addition to the prospect of creating a central bank digital currency.

Unfortunately, Sunak was unsuccessful which is why UK residents are not able to pay their rent, food, and other luxuries with crypto.

But if history is anything to go by, when men of power are involved in crypto, it usually results in digital currency rising in value.

Elon Musk is a prime example. Before tweeting about Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2019, the meme currency was relatively unknown. However, almost three years later and Dogecoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world with a market cap of $8,063,530,686, at the time of writing.

A growing trend in the crypto space is NFTs and unsurprisingly Sunak has also dabbled in this element of digital currency in the past by famously asking the Royal Mint to create an NFT.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Decentraland (MANA) are all NFT-based cryptocurrencies and it remains to be seen if they benefit from Sunak being in charge of the UK.

Decentraland is an Ethereum-based software striving to create a fun and fulfilling alternate world. There are two primary tokens used in Decentraland to facilitate various transactions and activities: LAND and MANA.

As its name suggests, LAND is an in-game NFT token, allowing players to own land parcels and essentially real estate.

MANA, though, is the currency needed for users to purchase LAND in the first place as well as gain access to a range of other goods and services.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is one of the most successful NFT collections ever. With over 10,000 designs available, investors can own a cool, digital ape of their choosing by paying with Ethereum.

And to say BAYC has become lucrative is a severe understatement. The most expensive ape of all time was sold for a staggering $3.4 million and the cheapest current option is reported to be around $400,000.

Apart from being the primary currency for BAYC, Ethereum possesses a market cap of $169,617,421,955 and has maintained its position as the second most notorious crypto after Bitcoin (BTC).

Similar to BAYC, Big Eyes Coin intends to release some of the best NFTs on the crypto market. The NFT Sushi Crew will allow investors to own a large array of cute items as well as undertake various fun activities.

And the beauty of each NFT investment is that it has a positive impact on the environment. Big Eyes Coin has openly proclaimed that 5% of its total supply is to be donated to ocean-saving charities which means healthier fish and less global warming.



Indeed, with perks such as these it’s no surprise Big Eyes Coin is approaching $9 million in its presale. Plus, the several stages remaining mean the coin is likely to generate even more funds.

If you would like to capitalize on Big Eyes Coin while it is on the rise, you can use the code BEYES526 for a coin bonus.



