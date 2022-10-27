Luna, Terra Collapse Reveal Crypto Price Volatility – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets: China Open is the definitive guide to the markets in Hong Kong and on the mainland. David Ingles and Yvonne Man bring you the latest news and analysis to get you ready for the trading day.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth

Oil Heads for Weekly Advance as Dollar Eases, US Exports Boom

Mobius Says China May Ease Covid Zero by End-2022 to Aid Economy

Taiwan’s Economy Faces Mounting Risks From Demand Slowdown

Here’s Why 100 Million Americans Weren’t Working This Month

Yellen Lauds GDP Report as Evidence of ‘Resilient’ Economy

Rogers Takeover of Shaw Headed to Court as Antitrust Talks Fail

T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Forecast Again After Strong Quarter

Musk Closes $44 Billion Twitter Deal, Ending Monthslong Saga

‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Charged With Fraud in New York Rental Scheme

Twitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes Over

Biden Says Some Americans ‘Better Off’ Despite Inflation

Biden Questions Putin Claim Russia Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons

Jeff Bezos on Brink of $23 Billion Wealth Drop, Among Worst On Record

I Bonds Sales Surge as Deadline Approaches for Interest Rate Drop

Review: ‘Armageddon Time’ Set in 1980s Yet Reminds of Today

Muji Opens New Shops in Japan With Items for Less Than $4

China+1 Is a Real Theme in India’s Festive Season

Russia Set an Energy Trap and Walked Right Into It

Restricting Chip Exports to China Is a Cold-War-Era Strategy

Brazil’s Online Disinformation Challenges Extend Beyond Meta

Student Debt Headaches Return for Millions Despite Biden Relief

What Wharton’s Majority Female MBA Program Means for Other Top-Tier B-Schools

Trader Joe’s Union Bid Fails at New York City Store

Covid Treatments Given Less Often to Black, Hispanic People Than White People

Floods Destroy Crops in Australia, Risking More Food Inflation

Some US Farms Are So Dry the Dirt Is Repelling Fertilizer

New Jersey Gun Limits Cleared by Legislative Panel in Step Toward Law

Gunshot Detection Technology Spurs Debate Over Policing and Surveillance

The Movement to Keep Buildings From Making You Sick

How Are Venture Capitalists Feeling About Crypto Lately?

Crypto’s New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge

Fed’s Waller ‘Not a Big Fan’ of Central Bank Digital Currencies

source