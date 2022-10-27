Apple iPad 10th Gen is now avail… – Operators – Mobile News





The iPad and iPad Pro 10th Gen series are now available to pre-order at EE, 02 and Vodafone, and each are offering a range of deals on the new series, with some offering a discount on purchases.

EE is offering the iPad 10th Gen for £45 per month with an upfront cost of £50 on a two year contract which gives you 5GB of data. EE claims this is their best-selling plan.

The iPad 10th Gen starts from £43 a month on a 24 month contract and an upfront fee of £29.

This includes 25GB data with 5G at no extra cost.

Existing Vodafone customers can also get an exclusive 15 per cent discount on their purchase.

O2’s cheapest plan for the new iPad starts from £26.75 per month for 48 months and an upfront cost of £20, which will provide you with 1GB data.

You can also trade in your old device to lower your monthly bill.

