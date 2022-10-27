Will There Be a 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 on Hulu? – Distractify

Oct. 4 2022, Published 10:02 p.m. ET

We’ve all had that friend that can’t let go of their toxic ex (or been that friend) — but nobody encapsulates the girl who can’t quite let go like Lucy (Grace Van Patten) in Tell Me Lies.

It’s been years since Lucy saw Stephen (Jackson White) in the Season 1 opener of Tell Me Lies. She insists to her friends she won’t go down that rabbit hole again. Until she spots him of course.

The juicy Hulu series had us hooked from the get-go. As a result, we had to find out if Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a second season yet.

So has it? Here’s what we know.

The moment Lucy was ready to risk it all.

Sadly — no. Hulu has yet to confirm that Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a second season. (What’s taking so long?) To be fair, the entire first season of Tell Me Lies actually hasn’t completely dropped yet on the streaming platform.

So far we’re six episodes deep in the first season — Tell Me Lies Season 1, Episode 7 will be available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 5th, at 12:01 ET.

We’d suffice that Hulu is waiting until after the Season 1 finale of Tell Me Lies airs on Oct. 26th before the make a concrete decision on Tell Me Lies Season 2. (For comparison, Hulu did wait until the full first season of How I Met Your Father had dropped before they renewed the series for another season.)

Sometimes shows are made to be limited series right? And as Distractify has previously reported, Season 1 of Tell Me Lies has already deviated from the book it’s based on (a novel of the same name by Carola Lovering) in a few significant ways.

However, the Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer revealed to StyleCaster that she does have hopes for Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Meaghan said in the interview that, “We wrote [Tell Me Lies Season 1] hoping for season two for sure. We don’t finish their relationship at the end of season one. So, you know, knock on wood. Hopefully, we get to keep going with it.”

Grace also expressed interest in exploring Lucy’s character more in a potential second season of Tell Me Lies, saying in the same StyleCaster interview that, “I just really hope Lucy discovers herself and what she needs and what truly makes her happy. I’m not quite sure how she gets there, but I’ll leave that up to the genius Meaghan Oppenheimer.”

All we hope is is that Lucy finds herself at the same satisfying ending that she does in the original book. While we wait to find out, you can stream the next episode of Tell Me Lies Season 1 this Wednesday, Oct. 6th, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

