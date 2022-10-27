Realme X7 Pro Users are Getting Early Access of Realme UI 3.0 – MySmartPrice

Realme has been busy rolling out the latest version of Realme UI to a bunch of Realme mid-range and budget phones off late. Realme X7 Pro users in India can now try out the latest Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 as a part of the early access program.
Realme’s early access program allows tech enthusiasts to try out the latest flavour of Realme’s Android custom skin and in the meanwhile, users can also help the brand fix some bugs before the Realme UI 3 is rolled out publicly to all the users. It is also worth mentioning that since this is early software, there will be bugs and some apps might not work properly. Realme says it is not recommended to install the Early Access software on your primary phone.
The applications for the Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 12 is now open and only limited seats are available it is worth mentioning that not everyone who applies to the program is entitled to get the update.
Here is how you can apply for Realme UI 3.0 for Realme X7 Pro:
Before applying you have to make sure that the phone is not rooted and to prevent any data loss during the update, it is worth taking a complete phone backup. In case you want to opt out of Realme UI 3.0 and come back to the Realme UI 2.0 version based on Android 11, you can rollback. However, this process will erase all your personal data.
The Realme X7 Pro was launched in India back in February 2021 and the device ran on Android 10 and now a year later, the phone is getting Android 12 update. The Android 11 update was rolling out back in July 2021.
