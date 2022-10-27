Who is Jackilyn Martinez? All about Soulja Boy's girlfriend as rapper welcomes first child – Sportskeeda

In September 2022, Soulja Boy welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Jackilyn Martinez. The couple revealed the news on Instagram on September 30, where Soulja stated at the time:

Martinez stated that it was an amazing time since she could spend some time with her family. Moreover, she also mentioned that she couldn’t get a better gift than having her baby boy there for the celebration.

Instagram Post

The rapper posted a video in March this year revealing the sex of the child. The video featured him celebrating between blue smoke and confetti with his friends, family, and two large inflatable babies. Martinez shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption:

Martinez disclosed the name of the newborn, addressing him as “baby Draco.” Soulja did not share further updates on Martinez’s pregnancy, but the latter documented the entire journey, including a maternity shoot. She posted a few pictures with Soulja in June, wishing him a happy Father’s Day.

Jackilyn Martinez is a celebrity hairstylist from Los Angeles, and her Instagram bio states that she is also a licensed cosmetologist. She has worked with some popular faces from the entertainment industry, including Brandy, Cordae, Kim Kardashian, Tamar Braxton, The Weeknd, Sy’Rai, and more.

Martinez’s Instagram profile also mentions that she is an entrepreneur. She is followed by around 29,500 people, and her posts mostly feature her having fun on different occasions. A few of them also feature her posing with Soulja Boy.

Instagram Post

Although she is romantically linked to a famous personality from the music industry, there is very little information about her date of birth, age, career, educational background, net worth, and personal life.

Moreover, no one knew anything about when she and Soulja started dating. The artist’s former partner, Aliyah Hanes, previously stated that she was surprised after Martinez announced her pregnancy. Aliyah mentioned that she was heartbroken after listening to the announcement since she was dreaming of a future with Soulja.

Instagram Post

Soulja Boy’s name has been linked to several popular names in the past, and the list mostly includes television personalities, models, musicians, and rappers. A few of them are Teyana Taylor, Keri Hilson, Meagan Good, Summer Bunni, Mehgan James, Blac Chyna, Rubi Rose, Rihanna, British Williams, Rosa Acosta, and more.

The 32-year-old Soulja Boy first gained recognition for his 2007 song Crank That (Soulja Boy), which reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Although the song was initially released online, it later became a hit in the United States. He is also the founder of the record label Stacks on Deck.

Poll :

0 votes

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source