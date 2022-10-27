Disney Plus Might Soon Know About Your Disney World Trip – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Disney’s CEO points to a future in which the company uses what you watch at home to tailor your experience at its parks.

Andrew Blok

Associate Editor

Andrew Blok has been an associate editor at CNET covering HVAC and home energy, with a focus on solar since October 2021. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He’s a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and wrote for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.

Disney’s CEO has hinted at a more unified experience for visitors to its parks and its streaming service. Bob Chapek’s comments came during a discussion of Disney’s vision for the metaverse, which he called “next-generation storytelling” in an interview at The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live Conference Wednesday.

“Disney should know what you’re watching when you visit its parks and what you visited when you return home again to stream movies and TV shows,” Chapek said, stressing that viewer permission would be required.

While he says the company is “putting the arms and legs on it right now,” he didn’t offer many details beyond tailoring Disney Plus suggestions based on attractions you visited in the parks.

Part of the goal is bringing “your entire Disney existence into a place where we can give you a better experience in the park because we know what your preferences are in terms of viewing and a better experience on Disney Plus, because we know what your affinities are and what your behaviors are,” Chapek said.

Disney’s parks have received some updates as visitors return after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Blizzard Beach at Disney World has a revamped Frozen theme, and the classic Disneyland log flume ride Splash Mountain is being reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The entertainment giant unveiled more park expansions last month at its D23 Expo.

