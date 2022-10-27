Big History Made As Big Mansion in America Turned Into NFT Sells for N76m – Legit.ng

Be the first to get hottest news from our Editor-in-Chief
Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) have been partly criticised for how they are not connected to real-world ownership.
NFTs, which are tokens minted on a blockchain to create ownership of digital works, got the attention of many some months ago when a Nigerian photographer, Adisa Omashile, took a photo of a drummer, minted it and sold it for millions of naira.
A latest development reported by @unusual_whales has shown how NFT and physical ownership could be linked.
A real estate company, Rookfstock, minted the digital identity of a South Carolina building on the Ethereum blockchain and offered it for sale, Entrepreneur reports.
With the way it was made, the person who bought the NFT of the house would also own the physical property.
The mansion later sold for a whopping sum of $175,000 (N76,483,750.) to Adam Slipakoff, giving him full ownership of the property. A Web 3.0 expert, Connor Borrego, said:
Below are some of the reactions:
@mrnonplungable said:
@KLobstar said:
@N8TIVEAMRN wondered:
@storander said:
@Mat_Lunsford said:
@RJ491 asked:
@GeorgeASharp said:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man known as @MayorofUyo shared photos he took of people fetching water from a stream in Enugu state.
Titling the collection Thirst in Uzamagu, the young man said he would like to sell them for 0.5 Ethereum (N908,892.74). He added that 100% of the money will go into building a water well for the people of the community.
Sharing the story of the people in the community on his Twitter page, he said the residents rely on dirty water for their personal use.
Source: Legit.ng
