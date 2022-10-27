Adam Todd From 'Bachelor In Paradise': Job, Instagram, & What To Know – Bustle

TV & Movies

The new contestant brings some thunder from down under.

One of the biggest twists in Bachelor in Paradise history is getting even messier. For seven seasons, Paradise has been a chaotic exercise, where former show alums get together on a beach and try to pair off for weeks at a time. The formula already lent itself to dramatics, but Season 8 is amping things up. Week 4 delivered the show’s biggest bombshell to date when the entire cast of women was told to vacate the beach. An entirely new group of women arrived shortly after, introducing an immediate threat to any and all relationships that’d already been forming. What the women weren’t aware of, however, is that upon leaving the beach, they’d be meeting their own new group of guys. The temptation brought back familiar faces and some completely new ones, like Perth’s own Adam Todd.

Adam joins Season 8 of Paradise as an international contestant from Australia. He was introduced to the franchise in Season 6 of The Bachelorette Australia in 2020. Despite a promising showing throughout the season, Adam was eliminated after Hometowns. He’s one of two new cast members from down under, joining Florence Moerenhout who appeared on the Australian versions of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Beyond his history on the show, you’ll find Adam to be quite multifaceted. According to his LinkedIn, Adam works as a gold mining geologist. Before beginning his work in the mines of Western Australia, he studied calculus, physics, meteorology, biology, and astrophysics before finally settling on his love of rocks. As a geologist, he’s partnered with and works for hyper-growth tech companies across the country.

His resume doesn’t end there. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans may recognize Adam from 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder. In the movie, Adam plays one of Zeus’ pretty boys who accompanies him on stage during a council of the gods. It’s not the most substantial role in the movie, but it does mean that the Bachelor franchise now has an official tie to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Adam’s Instagram includes some behind-the-scenes photos at the set of the fourth Thor movie while also providing a pretty well-rounded picture of Adam’s life. The Aussie is, unsurprisingly, no stranger to the beach, whether he’s by the water in a speedo or a wetsuit — although it seems that the speedos are more frequent. He’ll also take his dog, Lola, to the beach if he ever needs some company. He seems to keep quite active, enjoying the surf, the mountains, or just an outdoorsy workout. Lastly, there’s also some Bachelorette Australia content available on his page, such as clips of Adam with one of his season’s leads, Elly Miles.

Most of the season’s twist-related drama hasn’t had time to unfold, so it remains to be seen how entrenched Adam will become in the season. No one, outside of production, knows if these new cast mates are there to be tempting the women or if they’re actually joining the main cast. In Adam’s case, he doesn’t come in knowing the women as the rest of the contestants seem to do, and that lack of familiarity could either help or hinder his chances in Paradise.

