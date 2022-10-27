Best Crypto to Buy Now 24 October – IMPT.io (IMPT), Aave (AAVE), Aptos (APT), Solana (SOL), XRP – Cryptonews

The crypto industry has been trending downward for the most part of a year now. However, some projects are performing better than others, including IMPT, Aave, Aptos, Solana, and XRP. Read on to find out more.

Based on Ethereum, IMPT will enable consumers to shop via a network of “thousands” of retail brands, all of which contribute a portion of their sales to environmental initiatives. In other words, the platform will provide consumers with a means to help the environment while simply shopping for everyday items.

By rewarding users with tokenized carbon credits (that can then be sold on), IMPT will incentivize more environmentally conscious behavior. To this end, it will also provide its users with an IMPT.io score, which tracks the positive impact their actions have had on the wider environment.

The project, which will make carbon credits fully tradeable for individuals and businesses, is currently racing through its presale to much excitement in the space.

Tokens are on sale for $0.018, but by the final presale phase, they will cost $0.028 – a 55% increase.

The new eco-friendly crypto project is selling out fast after raising more than $8 million in investment, in just over three weeks.

Visit IMPT Now

Aave is one of the biggest and best-known DeFi projects, which offers decentralized lending and borrowing features. Essentially, it allows lenders to earn interest by depositing digital assets into its liquidity pools. Borrowers get to borrow money from these pools, and when they return it, interest is paid out to the lenders.

The project has seen an 8% price increase in the last 24 hours, currently at $88.50. Its price is over $20 higher than only 9 days ago, when it sat at $66.44.

The project’s recent price growth has already captured the attention of the global crypto community, and many view it as a signal that the bear market is coming to a close, and that it is time to get back into DeFi, stronger than ever.

Aptos is a young project with great potential, focused on delivering the safest and most production-ready L1 blockchain. The project claims that it was engineered to evolve. It was built with the idea of creating a home for developers to build future-proof apps efficiently and enjoyably. It announced the launch of its mainnet only days ago, on October 17th.

Only a few days later, the project saw a significant price spike taking it from $7.40 to $10.22, which is currently its ATH. At the time of writing, its price has declined to $9.78, but it still sits 3.78% higher than 24 hours ago.

Solana is a project that requires no introduction — it is one of the biggest Ethereum alternatives today, and the (self-proclaimed) most scalable blockchain network in the world, capable of reaching up to 400,000 transactions per second.

In the last month, the project has been seeing a relatively consistent price drop that took SOL from $34.50 to $27.35. However, over the last several days, its price started reversing currently approaching the $29 mark after rallying by 3.54% in the last 24 hours.

Solana has had its fair share of issues this year, but it managed to handle them all head-on, and while it also encounters a lot of skepticism, its technology has been deemed solid by a large number of developers who moved in and made themselves at home in its ecosystem.

XRP aims to revolutionize international payments by offering its highly scalable technology to banks and financial institutions around the world. By offering cheap and fast transactions, XRP enables users to send money on a global scale within seconds and with minimal fees.

XRP price has seen a strong surge in mid-September of this year, and since then, it has fluctuated between $0.43 and $0.54. At the time of writing, it is near the bottom limit, currently sitting at $0.45 after seeing a 0.3% increase in the last 24 hours. And, while the project has been locked in a legal battle with the US SEC for almost two years now, many believe that a win for Ripple will reflect positively on the price of the XRP token in the months to come.

For those traders that maybe can’t wait another few months for big gains, there are a number of smaller altcoins that have been beating the market in recent weeks, with presale tokens proving particularly lucrative.

One promising ongoing presale is Dash 2 Trade – a crypto analytics and intelligence platform for traders and investors. Think of it as a Bloomberg terminal for crypto enthusiasts.

In less than a week, D2T has raised more than $2 million in its presale, catching the attention of crypto investors worldwide. At a time where presales are doing particularly well, D2T is poised to continue this positive momentum.

While D2T’s future price history can’t be predicted, its fundamentals make it an interesting platform for investors and traders, so it has every chance of seeing a positive return once it secures its first few listings.

Visit Dash 2 Trade Now

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source