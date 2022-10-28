Latest Crypto News: Blockchain.com Ties With Visa To Offer Crypto Debit Card To US Customers – Outlook India

Here are some major news updates in the crypto space over the last few days.

Academic and curator Alka Pande looks into the phenomenon and wonders who is Shiva? Is he a God? Is he a concept? Is he truth? Is he a representation of the phallus? Is he a destroyer? Is he the lord of dance?

Will the gods of the Hindu pantheon be reduced to singular narratives and used to polarise identities based on politics of Otherness? Asks Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha on attempts at appropriation of Shiva

From the most benign to the most destructive, Lord Shiva remains a mystery who defies definition. Attempts to appropriate him may not succeed.

Shiva resonates at various levels among underprivileged communities in God’s Own Country, writes Keli Ramachandran

Ganeshwar, a PhD scholar with the Hyderabad University, tells us why Hindu nationalists will find it difficult to construct Shiva as the face of their aspirations in southern states

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 3:50 pm

Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has joined hands with payments company Visa to launch a crypto debit card for US customers. It plans to expand the service to Europe next year.

Users could pay in cryptocurrencies for various purchases wherever Visa debit cards are accepted. In a statement, Blockchain.com said that already 50,000 people are on the waitlist for the card.

The company said the customers would receive one per cent cashback in cryptocurrency for every purchase, and there would be no joining or transaction fees.

Vietnam PM Backs Crypto Regulation

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for cryptocurrency regulations in the country at an industry meeting on Monday, Coindesk reported.

Chinh said that although people trade in virtual assets, he was "impatient” that cryptos were not recognised. He also reportedly sought modification in Vietnam’s anti-money laundering statute.

The prime minister has asked the country’s central bank, the State Bank of Vietnam, and the justice minister to make their positions clear on digital currency and blockchain technology.

Losses For Meta’s AR/VR Division Continue

Facebook parent company Meta’s metaverse wing Reality Labs lost US$3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, bringing its total losses through 2022 to US$9.4 billion. It released the financial report on Wednesday.

Reality Labs produces gear and software for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), such as virtual reality headsets Quest and online communities Horizon Worlds.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source