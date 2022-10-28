NASA unveils images of 'largest' meteorite impact crater on Mars – CGTN

Share

NASA scientists unveil images of the “largest fresh impact crater” observed on Mars in the 16 years of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) mission. The meteorite that caused the crater in December 2021, exposed boulder-sized chunks of ice on the planet’s landscape.

Copyright © 2020 CGTN. 京ICP备16065310号

Disinformation report hotline: 010-85061466

