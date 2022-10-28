Text of this article

Apple Myeongdong now open in South Korea

Apple Myeongdong opened this Saturday, April 9, in the center of Seoul’s vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple’s largest store in South Korea, this new space invites customers to discover Apple’s latest products, receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists, and participate in educational Today at Apple sessions.

Apple Myeongdong will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture. Participants are able to register today at apple.com/kr/today/myeongdong.

