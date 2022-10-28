Home Latest News Hummer EV first drive: An enormous electric super truck – Engadget

Hummer EV first drive: An enormous electric super truck – Engadget

By
Brandon Martin
-

The Hummer has always been ostentatious. So it should have been a surprise to no one that the Hummer EV is not only large, but also heavy, and really not all that efficient as an EV. But what it lacks in miles per kilowatt, it makes up for in over-the-top fun.
We had the opportunity to drive the larger-than-life SUV from GMC in the Arizona desert. It proved to be a capable off-roader that’s being used to showcase GM’s Ultium platform. It’s more Halo car than a daily driver, but it’s still a Hummer.
Brandon Martin
https://www.inferse.com
An Open Source activist, who pursues his passion for tech blogging. In early years of his life, he worked as market analyst for a number of companies. Martin has been writing reviews and articles for a local magazine for last five years.

