NFT News: the new BAYC council and statements from Polygon’s Brian Trunzo – The Cryptonomist

Anti-money laundering: new guidance from the MEF and the new government’s positions on Bitcoin regulation

Poseidon DAO Whitepaper and Deploy Collection

Introducing Poseidon DAO

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo

Anti-money laundering: new guidance from the MEF and the new government’s positions on Bitcoin regulation

The tax treatment of crypto mining according to the Italian Internal Revenue Service

DeFi and the MiCA: another missed opportunity

The ranking of countries with the most stringent crypto regulations

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo

UEFA football crypto fund: a multi-million euro scam

Ledger wants to go beyond cryptocurrency wallets

KYC accounts: never so trustworthy but involved in scams

Blockbali 2022 Blockchain & Crypto Conference 25th Nov, Bali

The 22nd Edition of World Blockchain Summit in Dubai

International summit “MetaVentures Bangkok” to be held on Dec. 14–15

Press Release Enter The Metaverse/Blockchain Gaming.

Bruno Cerasi: interview with NFT artist in The Nemesis metaverse

Cardano NFT Column: Wolves of Rome #02

The Nemesis: the first episode of the talk show in the metaverse with NFT artist Bruno Cerasi

Poseidon DAO presents Andrea Chiampo and Raphaël Lacoste

Crypto.com’s new agreement with the city of Busan

Google and the latest news in the crypto world amid nodes and scams

Andressen Horowitz believes in crypto despite the losses

Crypto debit card: collaboration with Blockchain.com

Bitcoin mining: why is the halving so important

Record crash of the first Bitcoin futures ETF

The suit doesn’t make the man? Crypto-millionaires amid luxury and how much is Bitcoin worth

Bitcoin predictions for 2022

Ethereum’s value fluctuates despite Fidelity news

ETH: Ethereum’s price prediction after the Merge

Ethereum PoS: the SEC wants to enforce Know Your Customer on staking

Fidelity Investments Canada: more than $5 million for the Ethereum Index Fund

Russia: Bitcoin mining bill rejected

The tax treatment of crypto mining according to the Italian Internal Revenue Service

New all-time high for Bitcoin hashrate

Russia will provide electricity to Kazakhstan for Bitcoin mining

Tether coin available in 24,000 ATMs in Brazil

USDT rises again, while USDC loses ground

Tether increases reserves in Treasury bills

Fed: it is necessary to regulate DeFi and stablecoins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Elrond Price Analyses

Trading News: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana All Marked-Up on Wednesday

Why is crypto up today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin price Analysis

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Price Analyses

Bitcoin value analysis and how the Ethereum price is performing

The CEO of Binance says the future will be DeFi

FBI warns cryptocurrency investors about DeFi vulnerabilities

​​MakerDAO signs $100 million DAI loan with Huntingdon Valley Bank

DeFi: industry figures drop again

3 best Celsius alternatives in 2022

Is the metaverse a flop or a revolution?

Elon Musk’s new Twitter will integrate NFTs

Gucci unveils its metaverse: the experience in The Sandbox

Some curious NFT projects for sale on OpenSea

World Super League: the new soccer game on the blockchain

Sorare: the zero-emissions fantasy sports game on blockchain

Polygon welcomes GameSwift (formerly StarTerra) to launch Web3 games

Blockchain is at the service of gaming

Is the metaverse a flop or a revolution?

Gucci unveils its metaverse: the experience in The Sandbox

The Nemesis brings Lucca Comics & Games in the metaverse

The Cryptonomist and The Nemesis launch a new project and create the first talk show in the metaverse

Mike Winkelmann and his museum to exhibit digital art

The new edition of CADAF ART FAIR is coming to New York

Crypto Royale: the future of free-to-play crypto or yet another scam?

Alessandro Gianni: the artist enters the world of crypto art and NFTs

Credit Suisse: news of 9,000 employee layoffs and the stock price

Elon Musk has joined Twitter (with a sink)

Shares of Microsoft, Tesla, Meta and Robinhood on the stock market

CBDC: Europe and the US investigate, while in Nigeria it is a reality

CBDC: Europe and the US investigate, while in Nigeria it is a reality

Visa focused on cybersecurity as digital fraudsters evolve

“State of European FinTech”: health of the fintech sector

SWIFT ready to accept cross-border CBDC payments

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Stefania Stimolo – 6 Oct 2022

In today’s NFT News, one cannot miss Yuga Labs’ announcement that it has created a new council for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) community.

Not only that, Brian Trunzo, head of Polygon‘s metaverse, said jpegs are not the future of NFTs and Web3, while Starry Night Capital Fund’s collection of more than 400 NFTs appears to have been transferred to a Gnosis Safe account, a multi-signature Ethereum wallet.

Summary

Yuga Labs has announced the launch of the new council for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) community, aiming to help the project thrive.

Today, Yuga Labs welcomes the first BAYC community council that will assist us in shaping the future of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. For more details on the council head over to our official blog at https://t.co/MSD3M1QkfE

— Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) October 5, 2022

“Today, Yuga Labs welcomes the first BAYC community council that will assist us in shaping the future of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. For more details on the council head over to our official blog at.”

The first seven members of the council are beijingdou, SeraStargirl, TheMiamiApe, OxEthanDG, OxWave, negithenagi, peterjfang, and were chosen because they have a proven track record of proactively and positively contributing to the club since its inception.

Not only that, Yuga Labs also states that the overall intention of establishing a board for BAYC is to provide an opportunity for new perspectives. Here are the verbatim words:

“Every Ape in our community has directly impacted our decisions-making from day one. This council, and future councils to come, puts a more formal, efficient and consistent process in place for Yuga leadership to get community feedback and advice on an ongoing basis.”

Polygon Studios’ metaverse manager reportedly spoke about the future use cases of NFTs and Web3 technology.

In his talk, Trunzo describes how the first NFTs to yield mind-boggling sales were profile images and artwork, anticipating, however, that in the future “JPEGs” will no longer be the most important use case for Non-Fungible Tokens.

On the contrary, it certainly appears that there will be more room for more NFTs of interactive objects for video games, customer engagement rewards, real estate deeds, and more.

To give a practical example, Trunzo cited the announcement of the famous coffee shop chain Starbucks, which launched an NFT program on Polygon called Starbucks Odyssey to give away NFT stamps to customers and to sell premium NFTs, all of which can earn customers real-world benefits and experiences.

In this sense, Trunzo says Web3 will be measured in terms of gamification and brand immersion, as opposed to Web2, which aimed for engagement.

The premium NFT collection belonging to Starry Night Capital, which includes CryptoPunks and other valuable NFT items, has been transferred to a new multi-signature Ethereum wallet address of Gnosis Safe.

NFTs previously collected by Starry Night Capital are moving to a Gnosis Safe address.

These NFTs include:

– Pepe the Frog NFT Genesis, sold for 1,000 ETH (~$3.5M) on Oct 5, 2021

– Fidenza #718, sold for 240 ETH (~$1.1M) on Nov 13, 2021

Some other notable NFTs below👇 pic.twitter.com/8PU13CqMnn

— Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) October 4, 2022

“NFTs previously collected by Starry Night Capital are moving to a Gnosis Safe address. These NFTs include:

– Pepe the Frog NFT Genesis, sold for 1,000 ETH (~$3.5M) on Oct 5, 2021

– Fidenza #718, sold for 240 ETH (~$1.1M) on Nov 13, 2021

Some other notable NFTs below.”

Basically, the Starry Night Capital NFT fund had been created last year by the cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and an NFT collector under the pseudonym Vincent Van Dough. The initial intention was to raise about $100 million to purchase popular NFTs and those of prominent artists.

To date, with 3AC’s bankruptcy filing caused by the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the long crypto winter, it appears that more than 400 NFTs have been transferred into the hands of its liquidator, Teneo.

In addition to the NFTs mentioned in the tweet, also present in the collection are several Cryptoart NFTs by artist XCOPY, which sold for between $1.4 million and $2.3 million in December, and Robbie Barrat’s AI-generated Nude Portrait #7 Frame #184, which sold for $1.1 million in ETH.

Apparently, the estimated current value of the portfolio is 625 ETH (less than $840,000 at the time of writing). Analysis firm Nansen pointed out that 89% of NFTs have low liquidity, with fewer than 35 sales in the past seven days.

Graduated in Marketing and Communication, Stefania is an explorer of innovative opportunities. She started out as a Sales Assistant for e-commerce, and in 2016 she began to develop a passion for the digital world, initially in the Network Marketing sector, where she discovered and became passionate about the ideals behind Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, which lead her to work as a copywriter and translator for ICO projects and blogs, and organize introductory courses.

Cryptonomist Editorial Staff – 28 Oct 2022

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source