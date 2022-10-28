Netflix's Sonic Prime Will Premiere Just In Time For Christmas – Nintendo Life

Guest
Gotta go fa-la-la-la-fast
Update: Above is the new teaser trailer for Sonic Prime. It features plenty of familiar faces including Rouge the Bat. Enjoy!
Original story [Thu 27th Oct, 2022 17:15 BST]: After months of speculation, we finally have a date for Netflix’s Sonic Prime.
In a Twitter post from IGN, it’s been confirmed that the animated series will premiere on the streaming platform on December 15th, 2022. Just in time for Christmas, then! So when you’re sat on the sofa about to pop from all that lovely turkey and stuffing, you can whack a bit of Sonic Prime on while you admire your new socks and Toblerone bars.
We also get a glimpse at some lovely character posters, including the likes of Knuckles, Tails, and Dr. Robotnik. Check it out:
If that wasn’t enough, it’s also been confirmed that a fresh teaser for the series will be showcased during Netflix’s new Geeked: Toon-In stream, which will air later today on Netflix’s Geeked Tiktok and Netflix Twitch.
Once the teaser becomes available on YouTube, we’ll be sure to update this post with the footage as soon as we can!
Release window also confirmed
Anti-hero teased in brief video
Are you looking forward to checking out Sonic Prime on Netflix? Let us know with a comment!
[source twitter.com]
About Ollie Reynolds
Nintendo Life’s resident horror fanatic, when he’s not knee-deep in Resident Evil and Silent Hill lore, Ollie likes to dive into a good horror book while nursing a lovely cup of tea. He also enjoys long walks and listens to everything from Motorhead to BB King.
Comments (18)
it looks horrible -_-
something about the animation just doesn’t click with me (probably the weird fur texture?) and it can’t possibly be as funny and self-aware as the Sonic Boom show
The designs are alright A bit like the Boom series as far as textures and general shape, but still enjoyable
Something about the character modelling and rendering in general doesn’t impress. They just look weird in a difficult to explain way.
Sonic Boom’s modelling and animation was much more appealing.
What on God’s green earth are you people expecting from Sonic the Hedgehog designs of all things…They look just fine to me!
I swear Shadow’s quills get wider and/or larger with each new spin-off he shows up in. I fully expect him to have full-on Yu-Gi-Oh style hair in a few years.
But jokes aside, designs look decent I’d say. Wouldn’t mind seeing characters like Blaze or Cream show up and seeing how they fare in this style.
What the heck Rouge looks so pretty
I really hope this new teaser trailer gives a bit more insight into the actual plot of the series, because despite all the promotional material and marketing, it’s wild that we STILL kinda don’t know anything beyond surface-level details and familiar faces (though great that Rouge and Big are being included).
Like, it’s been a bit tough to get hyped, because there’s just so little to chew on unless you were already sold on the sole prospect of a new Sonic cartoon itself.
Rouge’s new outfit is looking nice (and better compared to her main outfit).
Seems Big will have a big (no pun intended) supporting role in the series, good for him.
They should’ve used Blaze, I don’t understand the insistence on making Big happen, most fans still hate him.
The facial expression he has on the poster is also uncanny, very out of character.
I wish they would portray the characters accurately instead of trying to "improve" them like Boom failed to do.
I have no idea what you people are talking about, they look fine, they look like sonic. And my goodness this is the first time we have seen rouge in a cartoon, if I’m not mistaking was since sonic x, and she looks amazing!
I-i-is that… Rouge?
DASHES TO HIS NETFLIX ACCOUNT TO SIGN BACK UP
I’m excited to check it out.
@jaybird0922 you do realize the show was good right?
I’m just here to say that tagline gave me a good laugh! Excellent work!
I’m not ashamed to say that I LOLded a number of times watching Boom.
It’s never going to be that much fun, is it?
Well this trailer sold me on the show, can’t wait to see where it ends up going.
@Olliemar28: Here is the trailer.😊
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zvvaR8Glfo
Looking cool so far. I love that Rouge is part of Sonic’s gang here. I know they always have been allies, the only difference here is that Rouge is, presumably, a permanent member of ‘Team Sonic’.
The animation looks terrible. And I’m not sure why. It’s as if the renderfarm they used messed up the end product.
