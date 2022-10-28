Invest in The Hideaways Over Avalanche (AVAX) And Solana (SOL) – NewsBTC

Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) are among the crypto coins that hit the hardest in the bear market.

Will Avalanche (AVAX) be a good investment? What will happen to the Solana price?

Elsewhere, The Hideaways (HDWY) is looking like a top 10 2023 crypto investment as it offers the HDWY at a 15x discount compared to exchange launch price.

Avalanche was accused of gathering rival project information and filing cases underground to destabilise these projects so AVAX could have all the investors to itself.

The issues got out on Twitter and in a matter of moments, the price of AVAX dropped and investors lost significantly.

The AVAX price has been down by -76.34% in the last 6 months and has been unable to gather momentum to make any new price increase moves.

Solana (SOL) stepped into the limelight when the bull cycle began in 2021.

At that time, the Solana (SOL) blockchain experienced massive growth as more and more projects were introduced.

The crash began when Bitcoin (BTC) peaked and started falling. Solana (SOL) was able to sustain for a while until the blockchain was attacked and this breach caused the loss of investors funds.

The Hideaways (HDWY) has been topping the crypto news updates recently.

The Hideaways (HDWY) has launched a presale to raise funds for its project and is offering the HDWY token at just $0.06 – a market cap of just $60m. This discount is only usually available to institutional investors and thousands of crypto investors are taking advantage as they understand that there are huge gains to be made.

The Hideaways (HDWY) is the first Cryptocurrency/NFT linked real estate coin in the world where investors and traders could begin to own shares of properties in the biggest countries in the world through owning NFTs which are linked to the properties.

The Hideaways (HDWY) is predicted to 15x your investment if you buy now whilst it is only $0.06 and it is likely to surpass Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVX) trading volume and market cap in 2023.

You need to take advantage now, or you’ll miss out on a great investment.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.





