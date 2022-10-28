Four reasons why Dogecoin price will fall to $0.01 – FXStreet

Tony M.

Dogecoin price from a macro perspective is still a favorable chart as $1.00 targets should be reached in years to come. However, such a prosperous trajectory hardly ever comes without smart money involvement in the crypto space. Liquidity levels will likely be tested before the DOGE coin price can catapult to higher targets.

Dogecoin price shows multiple confluence signals pointing at a future decline. The historical parallel channel resides in the $0.02 zone, which has yet to be breached. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the all-time lows to all-time highs has a 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.01. Lastly, the current $0.08 sideways consolidation yields the belief that one more sharp decline is in the cards to balance the overall declining structure.

Dogecoin price displays low volume as the price declines, which is bearish in the short term but a good signal for macro targets. The lack of bullish involvement means investors are unwilling to do business at the current $.08 levels. A discounted Dogecoin price could be the catalyst before the next bull-run occurs. For this reason, investors should keep the $0.01 as a probable outcome for the Dogecoin price.



DOGE/USDT 2-Day Chart

Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.125. If the bulls breach this level, a rise to $0.16 could occur, resulting in a 100% increase from the current Dogecoin price.



Ethereum price action depicts exhausted bulls after an explosive move over the last five days. This upswing is currently facing a significant hurdle and is likely to retrace to stable support levels to refuel.

Avalanche price shows a bearish divergence between current highs and the highs established in September near $22. The Volume Profile Indicator shows the current uptrend as less powerful than the previous decline.

Bitcoin price establishes a new monthly high after a 10% rally. As Bitcoin ascended, 52,713 BTC tokens were sent to exchanges. The health of the uptrend depends on $19,200 remaining unbreached.

SHIB took the market by surprise as a 20% rally unfolded early in the week. Key levels have been identified to gauge a potential entry before the uptrend continues. Invalidation of the bullish outlook is a breach below $0.00000922.

BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.

