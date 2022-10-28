Crypto's New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance. Live from London and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
Homero Gómez González put himself between a threatened species and Mexico’s avocado and timber industries. Then he disappeared.
Exxon Profit Surpasses Expectations on Natural Gas Export Surge
One Year On, Metaverse Frenzy Yet to Yield Dividends
Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession
German Recession Delayed as Economy Unexpectedly Grows
Germany Unexpectedly Grows as France, Spain Slow: GDP Update
Russian Air Travel is Back, But Aircraft Lack Service, Parts
VW Pares Back Delivery Forecast on Supply-Chain Constraints
Apple Dodges Tech Rout, Even While Warning of Holiday Slowdown
EU Commissioner Warns Musk That Twitter Must ‘Fly by Our Rules’
Musk Is Said to Take Twitter CEO Role, Reverse Life Bans
House Republicans Plan to Hold the Debt Limit Hostage Against Joe Biden
Swedish Security Service Launches New Nord Stream Investigation
Modi Plan to Unlock India’s Gold Gets New Focus With Trade Gap Near Record
Jeff Bezos on Brink of $23 Billion Wealth Drop, Among Worst On Record
What It’s Like to Eat at Scotland’s First Michelin-Starred Distillery
Stephen Curry Scores 33 as Warriors Hold Off Heat 123-110
Kuroda Can’t Get to Yes. Should He Even Try?
What the New ‘Saudi First’ Policy Means for Oil and Power
Wile E. Coyote Moment as Tech Goes Off the Cliff
When Netflix and HBO Turned on Each Other, They Forged a New Era of Television
Flights to Asia Are Finally Back, But Russia Airspace Bans Cause Onerous Detours
Brazil’s Online Disinformation Challenges Extend Beyond Meta
Corporate Boards Are Getting Younger Thanks to Retiring Boomers
Miss Universe’s New Owner Eyes Merch Bonanza With Perfume, Bras
Houston’s Solugen Wants to Make Greener Chemicals — and Profits
HKEX Starts Carbon-Trading Platform Matching Rival Singapore
New Jersey Gun Limits Cleared by Legislative Panel in Step Toward Law
Gunshot Detection Technology Spurs Debate Over Policing and Surveillance
The Movement to Keep Buildings From Making You Sick
This Week in Crypto: One Story to Rule Them All; ‘Wen Uptober?’
How Are Venture Capitalists Feeling About Crypto Lately?
Crypto’s New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge
Crypto's New Class of Kingpins Emerge After The Merge – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Surveillance. Live from London and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.