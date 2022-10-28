Which phones have already received the Android 11 update? (Updated September 29) – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

The stable Android 11 update was officially released on September 8, 2020, and started rolling out to Pixel phones on day one. The search giant was joined by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme this time around, all of which released the update for a few of its phones on the same day.

But what about other handsets from companies like Samsung, Sony, and LG? Which models have already received the Android 11 update and when? Let’s take a look.

Asus was surprisingly fast with updating its flagship Zenfone 6 smartphone with Android 10, releasing the update just two months after the OS made its debut. It was almost as fast with Android 11, shipping out the first stable update at the end of December.

Unfortunately, Asus wasn’t as fast when it came to updating its gaming-centric ROG Phone 2. The update was rolled out back in March, six months after Android 10 made its debut.

September 15, 2020: According to a post on Asus’ community forum, the company is now rolling out Android 11 beta to Zenfone 6 owners who have registered for the beta program. The update comes in at around 1.3GB. It’s interesting that Asus’ 2019 flagship got the update before its successor — the Zenfone 7 series — did.

September 23, 2020: Asus has kicked off a public Android 11 beta testing program for the Zenfone 7 series. To sign up, go to Settings > System > System update and tap on the gear icon in the top-right corner. Then select the “Enroll in the Beta Test Program” option and follow on-screen instructions.

October 14, 2020: XDA-Developers reports that Asus has started rolling out the first beta update to Zenfone 7 Pro owners who are part of the testing program. The size of the update is around 1GB.

December 29, 2020: Asus is now rolling out the stable version of Android 11 to the Zenfone 6. The update is only available in Taiwan for now, but it should reach other markets soon.

March 25, 2021: XDA-Developers reports that Asus has released the stable version of Android 11 for the Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro. However, the update is only available in Taiwan for now.

April 9, 2021: The Android 11 update for the Zenfone 7 series is now rolling out globally, XDA-Developers reports.

July 21, 2021: The Asus ROG Phone 3 has finally received its Android 11 update, though you’ll have to download and flash it manually, per Android Police.

November 24, 2021: The Asus ROG Phone 2 received its Android 11 update, per XDA-Developers.

As expected, Google’s Pixel phones are among the first ones to get the latest version of Android. The company started rolling out the update on day one as usual, but unlike with Android 10, not all Pixel phones will get it — learn more below.

September 8, 2020: Google is rolling out Android 11 to all of its Pixel phones, except for the original Pixel and Pixel XL that were released way back in 2016. This was expected since Google only guarantees three major OS updates for each Pixel phone.

September 17, 2020: Android 11 has now finally been released for the Pixel phones in India. The rollout comes after Google initially delayed the update in India by a week — learn more here.

Based on the company’s track record, the first LG phones should have received Android 11 in December. But that didn’t happen, as LG took a bit more time than expected. The first update was released at the end of January — more details below.

Keep in mind that the company generally releases software updates in its home country of South Korea first, before expanding them to other markets.

January 6, 2021: LG has revealed its Android 11 update schedule for the first quarter, which only includes one phone — the LG Velvet. Other high-end devices like the V60, G8X ThinQ, and Wing will have to wait until at least the second quarter to get the update.

January 30, 2021: The first stable update for an LG device is here. It looks like the company has released the update for the LG Velvet in South Korea. We expect it to reach other markets soon, though.

March 10, 2021: LG Germany has provided a roadmap for Android 11 updates. The LG Velvet 5G will get the update in April, while the LTE variant is expected to receive it sometime in Q3. The G8X and G8S won’t get their new software until the second and third quarters, while the Wing, the budget K42, and the K52 will get it in the last three months of the year.

Keep in mind that this roadmap is specific for Germany, so you may get the update a bit sooner or later depending on your location. For example, the Velvet already received the stable Android 11 in South Korea back in January.

April 9, 2021: Verizon has released the Android 11 update for the LG Velvet — learn more here.

June 17, 2021: SlashGear claims that LG is rolling out Android 11 to the 4G version of the Velvet. The update is apparently only available in South Korea for now.

November 1, 2021: It looks like the LG Wing is now getting Android 11, but only in South Korea for now.

December 13, 2021: The LG Wing is all caught up with its Android 11 update outside of South Korea, according to Android Central.

We never thought we’d actually see the day, but the Surface Duo finally has Android 11. Granted, it took a year and a half to arrive, but it’s an update nonetheless. It brings screen recording, new device controls, one-time permissions, and more.

Hopefully we’ll see Android 12 arrive on the Surface Duo long before another 18 months have passed.

January 25, 2022: The Microsoft Surface Duo has received its Android 11 update.

Motorola isn’t known for being fast with updates. However, it has already shipped out the first stable update to one of its phones, and more will be joining the list soon — see more info below.

Keep in mind that Motorola has a habit of first releasing updates for a number of its phones in Brazil, before rolling them out in other regions. With that in mind, you may have to wait for an additional month or so for an update after it’s released if you’re from the US or Europe.

December 21, 2020: Motorola has announced its Android 11 roadmap. It has been updating 22 Moto and one Lenovo phone to the latest version of Google’s OS over the first half of 2021. You can check out the full list of devices below:

January 31, 2021: As reported by GSMArena, the Moto G Pro is now receiving the Android 11 update. It’s the first Motorola device to get the latest version of Android. However, the update is only available in the UK for now, although it should be released in other countries soon.

March 12, 2021: The stable version of Android 11 is now rolling out to the Moto G8 and G8 Power, PiunikaWeb reports. The update is available in Colombia for now, although it should reach other markets soon.

April 1, 2021: PiunikaWeb reports that the Motorola One Hyper is now getting the stable Android 11 version. However, the update has only been released in Brazil for now.

April 15, 2021: The Moto Razr 5G is now receiving Android 11, XDA-Developers reports. The update comes in at around 1.8GB.

April 21, 2021: Motorola is shipping out the stable version of Android 11 to the Moto G Stylus (2020), XDA-Developers reports.

April 30, 2021: The Moto One Hyper is now receiving Android 11 in the US.

May 3, 2021: According to a user on Reddit, the Moto G Fast is now receiving Android 11 in the US.

May 3, 2021: Looks like Motorola started rolling out Android 11 to the Moto One Action in Brazil.

May 14, 2021: Verizon is shipping out Android 11 to the Moto G Power.

July 29, 2021: T-Mobile has rolled out its Android 11 update for the Motorola Razr, per Phonearena.

August 13, 2021: Verizon isn’t far behind, as its Android 11 update is now live for the Razr as well.

Nokia is great with software updates. It updated its entire lineup to Android 10 last year, and it was quite fast doing so. One of the reasons for being fast is that a lot of Nokia phones are part of the Android One family, which generally get updates fast because the manufacturer doesn’t have to optimize the software as much.

The first Nokia phone received the Android 10 update around a month after the OS was released. Looking at Nokia’s Android 11 timeline — see below — things are a bit different this year. Users have to wait longer this time around, but the good news is that the first update has already been released.

September 28, 2020: Nokia posted its Android 11 roadmap on Twitter and then quickly pulled the post — learn more here. With that in mind, we can’t be sure that the roadmap is accurate, as there’s probably a reason why Nokia deleted it so fast. Regardless, you can check it out below:

Q4 2020/Q1 2021

Q1 2021

Q1 2021/Q2 2021

Q2 2021

October 8, 2020: It’s official — Nokia has confirmed to Android Authority that its Android 11 roadmap posted to Twitter around 14 days ago (see entry above) is in fact correct. With that in mind, we expect the first Nokia phone to get the latest version of Android soon.

February 2, 2021: Nokia 8.3 has become the first Nokia phone to receive the stable version of Android 11. The company announced the news on Twitter.

March 23, 2021: The Android 11 update for the Nokia 3.2 has now started rolling out — learn more here.

April 7, 2021: Nokia 2.3 is now getting the Android 11 update.

April 9, 2021: Android 11 is now heading to the Nokia 4.2.

April 9, 2021: Android 11 is now shipping out to the Nokia 8.1, FoneArena reports.

April 12, 2021: As reported by TechMesto, the Nokia 2.2 has now received the Android 11 update.

April 26, 2021: Nokia 2.4 is now receiving the Android 11 update.

May 7, 2021: Nokia has released a revised Android 11 update roadmap. A few devices initially planned to get the update in Q2 will now get it sometime in the third quarter of the year. These include the Nokia 6.2, 7.2, and 9 PureView. You can check out the entire roadmap in the image below.

July 26, 2021: The Nokia 1.3 has started to receive its Android 11 in Australia update according to Phonearena.

August 20, 2021: According to the Nokia Community Forum, the Nokia 3.4 received its Android 11 update in two waves.

August 26, 2021: The Nokia 5.3 update is now spreading into the US and UK, per the Nokia Community Forum.

September 1, 2021: Word on the street is that the Nokia 5.4 is now receiving Android 11.

November 9, 2021: It’s finally here. Android 11 is now rolling out to the Nokia 7.2, Nokiamob reports.

November 10, 2021: The Nokia 6.2 is now receiving Android 11 — more info here.

OnePlus has always been fast with updates and the trend is set to continue with Android 11. The company released an open beta build of the Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on day one. The company has also already shipped out a stable version of the latest Android — see details below.

See also: Everything you need to know about OxygenOS 11

Although unconfirmed, we expect all OnePlus phones from the OnePlus 6 to get the latest version of Android. After the OnePlus 8, the next phones in line to get the update are most likely the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 7T series.

September 8, 2020: The open beta version of Android 11 is available to download for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro — get it here.

October 10, 2020: Looks like our prediction was correct. OnePlus has announced that it started rolling out the stable version of Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The update comes in at around 2.8GB — learn more here.

October 14, 2020: OnePlus has confirmed to Android Authority that the OnePlus 7 series will get the Android 11 update in December. The OnePlus 7 series consist of the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro. The upgrades will probably land at slightly different times, but all of them should be available by the end of the year.

December 16, 2020: OnePlus has announced that the Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 series, which was expected to go live this month, has been delayed due to a few bugs. There’s no word on when we can expect to see the update.

January 20, 2021: The OnePlus 7 and 7T series of phones are finally getting their first Oxygen OS 11 beta builds. The updates were expected to roll out in December but were delayed due to a data encryption problem — learn more here.

February 5, 2021: OnePlus started to push out its second Oxygen OS 11 beta (based on Android 11) to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro — learn more here.

February 5, 2021: The OnePlus Nord is now getting its third Oxygen OS 11 beta update — learn more here.

February 5, 2021: The sixth Oxygen OS 11 open beta is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, and it has quite a few changes on board.

March 1, 2021: OnePlus has announced that it has started rolling out Android 11 to the OnePlus Nord.

March 22, 2021: OnePlus is now rolling out Android 11/Oxygen OS 11 to the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.

July 16, 2021: The Nord N10 has started to receive its one and only Android version update.

August 11, 2021: OnePlus finally brought Android 11 to the OnePlus 6 and 6T, on the same day that the final Android 12 public beta landed.

It looks like Oppo is speeding things up this year, joining a list of companies that have released a beta build of Android 11 on day one. the company. The company has committed to releasing the first stable update by the end of the year, and it delivered on its promise. The first stable Android 11 has already been released — see more details below

September 8, 2020: Oppo has released the beta version of Android 11 for the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno 3, and Reno 3 Pro smartphones. You can apply to test out the software on the Color OS community.

September 14, 2020: Oppo has announced Color OS 11, which is based on the latest version of Android. It also revealed which of its phones will get the beta update of Android 11 and when — see below.

If you don’t see your device listed above, that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see Color OS 11. These are simply the devices to which Oppo would commit.

September 30, 2020: Oppo has released what it calls a stable beta version of Android 11 for F17 Pro devices in India. To sign up for the update, head to Settings > Software update and then tap the settings icon that shows up. Then tap on the “Apply for Beta Version” option followed by “Update Beta Version” and follow on-screen instructions — you can learn even more here.

November 3, 2020: Oppo has now started rolling out the stable version of Android 11 to the Find X2 series, XDA-Developers reports. The update is available in several countries including Switzerland and India.

November 12, 2020: Oppo is now shipping out the stable version of Android 11 to the F17 Pro. However, the update is only available in India for now.

March 13, 2021: According to a user on Twitter, Oppo is rolling out Android 11 to the F15 smartphone.

March 16, 2021: Oppo F15 is now receiving the Android 11 update in India, according to GadgetsNow.

September 1, 2021: NewsBytes is reporting that the Oppo K3 is receiving the Android 11 update in India.

Realme knows that fast updates are important, which is why it rolled out a closed beta version of Android 11 on day one — see more info below. During the launch of Realme UI 2.0, the company also shared that it will ship out the first stable Android 11 update to the X50 Pro at the end of November. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but the company did ship it out in December.

This means that the company is speeding things up this year, as it wasn’t as fast with Android 10. It shipped out the first stable update back in January, four months after Android 10 was officially unveiled.

September 8, 2020: The closed beta version of Android 11 is available for the Realme X50 Pro. To try out the software, you have to submit an application on the Realme Community.

September 21, 2020: Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11, has been announced. The company didn’t officially confirm a full list of devices set to get Realme UI 2.0, but an image purportedly from the event suggests that the company will be offering an early access program in three waves, as you can see below.

From September 2020

From Q1 2021

From Q2 2021

Keep in mind that some of these devices may only receive a skin update and stay on Android 10, although we hope that won’t be the case.

September 24, 2020: Realme has now officially announced its Android 11 roadmap, which is more detailed than the one listed above. But keep in mind that the roadmap, which you can check out below, is for the beta version of the latest Android.

November 28, 2020: The beta version of Android 11 is now available for the Realme 7 Pro. However, you have to join the company’s Early Access program to try it out — learn more here.

December 4, 2020: The stable version of Android 11 is now rolling out to the Realme X50 Pro in India — learn more here.

March 6, 2021: XDA-Developers reports that the Realme Narzo 20 is getting the stable version of Android 11.

May 26, 2021: Gadgets Now reports that the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are receiving Android 11 in India.

August 13, 2021: The Realme Narzo 30A is receiving Android 11, Realme has announced.

August 27, 2021: Android 11 has landed on the Realme C21, per Gizmochina.

October 17, 2021: Realme has released Android 11 for the Realme 3 Pro in India.

Samsung is far from the quickest company out there when it comes to Android updates, but it has gotten faster over the years. The tech giant hasn’t shared a release schedule yet, but based on how it handled Android 10 updates, we expect it to release the first stable Android 11 update in select markets by the end of the year.

Related: Samsung One UI 2.5 — Everything you need to know

The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 phones will be among the first to get the latest version of Android, with a bunch of other Galaxy models following soon after. Software support for older Samsung flagships like the Note 9 and S9 stopped with Android 10, so these devices won’t be upgraded to a One UI-flavored version of Android 11. Older Samsung high-end phones were only guaranteed two major OS upgrades, while newer ones bump the number up to three.

September 9, 2020: Samsung has kicked off its closed beta program for One UI 3.0 based on Android 11, which is aimed at developers. The program is available for the Galaxy S20 phones in South Korea and the US. But keep in mind that in the US, only unlocked and T-Mobile/Sprint phones are eligible to participate — learn more here.

October 15, 2020: Samsung has expanded its closed beta program aimed at developers, XDA-Developers reports. After releasing the One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 in the US and South Korea a month ago, the company is now rolling it out in Germany as well. The update comes in at around 1.8GB.

October 27, 2020: It looks like Samsung is rolling out the One UI 3.0 beta update that’s based on Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 20 devices in the US. To test out the latest software, you have to sign up via the Samsung Members app. The update is available for unlocked phones, as well as those purchased from T-Mobile and Sprint.

November 11, 2020: Samsung has expanded its One UI 3.0 beta program to the Galaxy Note 10 series, XDA-Developers reports. The phones are already receiving the updates, but only in South Korea for now. No word on when they will get the beta update in other markets, but we probably won’t have to wait long.

November 17, 2020: It looks like Samsung has delayed the One UI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 family, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. The reason for the delay is that the company encountered problems with the Android 11 release on the Galaxy Note 10 in a limited South Korean test. There’s no word on when exactly the update will be released for the phones mentioned, but we’ll be sure to update this post when we know more.

November 25, 2020: The One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series is now live, SamMobile reports. Users in countries including India, South Korea, and the UK can try out the update if they are signed up for the program.

December 2, 2020: Samsung has revealed its Android 11/One UI 3.0 update schedule. The first Samsung phones to get the stable update will be Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, which will get it by the end of this month. You can check out the rest of the schedule below.

December 2020

January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

April 2021

May 2021

June 2021

July 2021

August 2021

September 2021

December 2, 2020: Verizon has started rolling out the stable version of Android 11 to the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. The unlocked variants of these devices are still stuck on Android 10 for now.

December 9, 2020: Samsung has revealed its Android 11 roadmap for Germany, which is a little different than its roadmap that was revealed a week ago — see above. The German timeline includes the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10e, which will get the updates in February and January. It also includes a few members of the Galaxy A40 series, Samsung’s Galaxy XCover Pro, and even the Galaxy A90. You can learn more by checking out our dedicated article at the link.

December 12, 2020: According to a few users on Reddit, the AT&T variants of the Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra are now receiving Android 11. The update comes in at around 2.5GB. The unlocked versions of the phones have yet to receive the update.

December 18, 2020: According to SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy S20 FE. This is great news considering that, according to the company’s timeline, the phone was initially planned to get the update in February. However, keep in mind the update is only available in Russia for now, but we expect it to reach other markets soon.

December 18, 2020: Sprint’s variants of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now receiving the stable Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.0 skin on top, SamMobile reports.

December 21, 2020: According to XDA-Developers, Samsung is rolling out Android 11 to the Z Flip 5G. The update is currently only available in Switzerland, but it should make its way to other markets soon.

December 21, 2020: It looks like the unlocked versions of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now receiving the stable version of Android 11 — learn more here.

December 24, 2020: According to SamMobile, the Android 11 update for the Galaxy S20 FE is now rolling out globally, after being initially released in Russia last week.

December 31, 2020: A little more than a week after One UI 3.0 arrived on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the 4G variant is now welcoming the update. The Android 11-based update is rolling out to users in Europe and Nigeria right now.

January 6, 2021: SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S10e and S10 5G are now receiving the stable Android 11 in Europe. The update is currently available in Switzerland but should make its way across the old continent soon.

January 11, 2021: Samsung is pushing out the stable version of Android 11 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The update is currently only available in Germany and includes the January 2021 security patch.

January 15, 2021: Verizon is now rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 10 phones. It’s only a matter of time before other carriers release the update as well.

January 18, 2021: The Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first foldable phone, is getting its update to Android 11 and One UI 3.0. The update has been spotted by users in France, Switzerland, the UK, and the UAE covering both LTE and 5G versions. More countries should join the list soon.

January 19, 2021: The stable version of Android 11 is now available for the Galaxy S10 series in India. The update varies in size from just under 200MB for those upgrading from the One UI 3.0 beta to nearly 2GB for the jump from One UI 2.5. It includes the January 2021 Android security update.

January 19, 2021: Android 11 is now making its way to Galaxy M31 devices in India.

January 19, 2021: Samsung is shipping out Android 11 to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. The update is only available in South Korea and the US for now.

January 20, 2021: After first being released in Germany last week, the Android 11 update is now rolling out to Verizon’s variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

January 21, 2021: The Android 11 update for the Galaxy S10 that was released in India last week has been halted. Unfortunately, it is not clear why the update is no longer available or when it will start rolling out again.

January 21, 2021: The Android 11 update is now also rolling out to AT&T variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

January 22, 2021: Verizon’s variants of the Galaxy S10 phones are now getting Android 11.

January 28, 2021: GSMArena reports that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is now receiving the Android 11 update in India. It looks like Samsung is speeding things up since the phone was originally planned to get the update in March.

February 4, 2021: As reported by SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy A51. However, the update is only available in Russia for now.

February 8, 2021: The Galaxy A71 5G is now receiving the stable Android 11 update.

February 10, 2021: The stable version of Android 11 is now rolling out to the T-Mobile and AT&T variants of the Galaxy S10. The updates come in at around 2.2GB.

February 10, 2021: XDA-Developers reports that Samsung has released the stable version of Android 11 for the Galaxy M31s in select markets. These include Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Morocco, with more expected to join the list soon.

February 16, 2021: Unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones are now receiving Android 11 in the US.

February 16, 2021: According to PiunikaWeb, the Galaxy A51 is now receiving Android 11 in India.

March 5, 2021: The Galaxy A51 is apparently getting the Android 11 update in Russia, SamMobile reports.

March 8, 2021: According to SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out the One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11 to the Galaxy A50. The update comes in at around 1.8GB.

March 29, 2021: The Galaxy A21s is now receiving the Android 11 update, but only in South Korea for now, SamMobile reports.

April 14, 2021: SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A60 is now receiving Android 11.

April 19, 2021: GizmoChina reports that the Galaxy A31 is receiving Android 11, but only in South Korea for now.

April 27, 2021: SamMobile reports that Samsung is rolling out Android 11 to three of its devices: the Galaxy M01, Galaxy A41, and Galaxy Tab A7.

May 10, 2021: SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A12 is now receiving Android 11 in Russia. We expect the update to reach other markets soon.

May 17, 2021: SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A30 is now getting Android 11 in India.

May 31, 2021: Sprint is rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy S6, SamMobile reports.

June 11, 2021: The Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20 are now getting Android 11 in Russia, according to SamMobile.

June 21, 2021: Unlocked Galaxy A51 devices in the US are finally receiving the Android 11 (One UI 3.1) update, SamMobile reports.

June 23, 2021: SamMobile reports that unlocked Galaxy A50 models in the US are now getting Android 11.

June 23, 2021: According to SamMobile, AT&T and Verizon are shipping out Android 11 to the Galaxy A01.

June 24, 2021: Android 11 is now rolling out to Galaxy A20 devices in India, according to SamMobile.

June 29, 2021: According to SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) in a few markets including Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK.

July 5, 2021: Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is now receiving Android 11 in a number of European, Asian, and South American countries, SamMobile reports.

July 6, 2021: Android 11 is now hitting Galaxy A20s devices in Malaysia, SamMobile reports. There’s no word on when the update will make its way to other markets, but we likely won’t have to wait too long.

August 11, 2021: The Samsung Galaxy A10 is finally updating to Android 11 in India, according to SamMobile.

September 30, 2021: SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A02 is now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. The update is rolling out in Russia as we speak, although we assume it will be available in other markets soon.

October 14, 2021: The Samsung Galaxy A21 is now getting the Android 11 update in the US, SamMobile reports. The update includes One UI 3.1.

Sony’s timeline reveals that the Xperia 1 II will be the company’s first phone to get the Android 11 update, followed by the Xperia 5 II, Xperia 10 II, and the slightly older Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. The update should then hopefully make its way to a few older flagships as well as a number of mid-rangers.

The company has already kicked off the update process, releasing the first stable Android 11 update for the Xperia 1 II — more info below.

November 30, 2020: Sony has outlined when eligible Xperia phones will get Android 11. The Xperia 1 II will unsurprisingly be the first in line, with an upgrade arriving in December 2020. The Xperia 5 II and Xperia 10 II should receive their updates weeks later, near the end of January 2021. The original Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will then follow and should get their OS revisions in February.

There’s no mention of Android 11 releases for other Sony Xperia phones at this stage.

December 14, 2020: Xperia Blog reports that Sony has started rolling out the stable version of Android 11 to the Xperia 1 II. The update is only available in Taiwan for now, but it should make its way to other markets soon.

December 22, 2020: After first being released in Taiwan around a week ago, the Android 11 update for the Xperia 1 II is now reaching European units of the device. For now, we’ve heard that the update has been released in the UK and France, but we’re confident it’s also available in other markets across the old continent.

January 15, 2021: XperiaBlog reports that Sony is rolling out Android 11 to the Xperia 1 and 5. The update is currently available across South East Asia and Russia but should make its way to other regions soon. It was originally planned to be released in February, so we’re happy to see Sony speeding things up.

January 27, 2021: Sony is rolling out Android 11 to the Xperia 10 II, XperiaBlog reports. The update is only available in South East Asia for now, but it should expand to other regions soon.

Xiaomi is among the companies that released a beta version of Android 11 on the day of its release. The company has also already rolled out the first stable update to the Mi 10 phones — see details below.

A lot of other Xiaomi phones — as well as devices from its Poco and Redmi sub-brands — will follow soon after, although we don’t know exactly which specific models will get the update.

September 8, 2020: Xiaomi has released the beta version of Android 11 for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones. In a statement to Android Authority, the company said that the update is available for users who participate in their beta program on Global and China ROMs.

October 20, 2020: Gizmochina reports that Xiaomi is rolling out the beta version of MIUI 12 based on Android 11 to the Redmi K20 and K30 4G. However, the update is only available in China for now.

November 9, 2020: According to various sources, the stable versions of Android 11 is hitting Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro devices, but only in China for now. The update weighs in at around 3.6GB.

November 14, 2020: The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom is now receiving the stable version of Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top, IT Home reports. The update is only available in China for now and comes in at around 3.3GB.

November 18, 2020: According to Adimorah Blog, the Indian variants of the Redmi Note 9 are now receiving the stable version of Android 11. The update comes in at around 2.3GB.

November 23, 2020: According to XDA-Developers, the global variants of the Xiaomi Mi 10 are now receiving the stable Android 11 update with MIUI 12 on top. Additionally, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G is also getting the Android 11 update, but only in China.

November 28, 2020: According to a Reddit thread, the global variant of the Poco F2 Pro has received the Android 11 update.

December 9, 2020: Xiaomi has announced that it has released the stable Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India.

December 31, 2020: The Xiaomi Mi A3 has received the Android 11 update, but it’s causing some serious problems. Users are reporting that their phones are bricked after they updated them to the latest version of Android — learn more here.

January 4, 2021: After reports of bricked Mi A3 phones, Xiaomi revealed to Android Authority that it halted the rollout of Android 11 for those devices. You can read the company’s full statement below:

To find a service center, check the localized version of Mi.com for your area of the world.

January 18, 2021: According to GSMArena, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is now receiving the Android 11 update.

January 22, 2021: According to AdimorahBlog, the Poco X2 is now receiving Android 11. The update comes in at around 2.4GB.

February 1, 2021: AdimorahBlog reports that Android 11 is now rolling out to the Redmi Note 9S.

February 4, 2021: Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are now receiving the Android 11 update in India, according to MySmartPrice.

February 20, 2021: According to AdimorahBlog, the Redmi Note 8 is now receiving the stable version of Android 11, but only in China for now. The update should expand to other markets soon.

February 21, 2021: AdimorahBlog reports that the Mi Note 10 Mi Note 10 Pro users in Europe are now receiving Android 11.

March 9, 2021: Gizmochina reports that the Poco X3 NFC is now receiving the stable version of Android 11 in Europe.

May 18, 2021: The Xiaomi Mi 10i is now receiving Android 11 in India, Gizmochina reports.

May 26, 2021: Gizmo China reports that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is now receiving Android 11. However, the update is only available in China for now.

May 28, 2021: The global variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9T is now receiving Android 11, AdimorahBlog reports. The update comes in at around 2.4GB.

June 21, 2021: Word on the street is that the global variants of the Redmi Note 9 are now getting Android 11.

July 7, 2021: According to AdimorahBlog, the Redmi Note 8 is receiving its update to Android 11 in Europe.

October 22, 2021: The Redmi Note 8T is now receiving Android 11 globally, AdimorahBlog reports.

August 1, 2022: The global version of the Redmi 9C is now getting the Android 11 update.

