Ethereum’s dwindling NFT sales and buyers have a Solana twist which looks like… – AMBCrypto News

MakerDAO’s portfolio gets riskier, what does it mean for the investors

XRP holders taking profit should expect this in the coming week

Not so high ‘stake’ anymore, according to Polkadot’s new referendum…

What Binance’s latest update might mean for TRX investors

Report: Hong Kong now planning to legalize retail crypto-trading

This Cash App update helps BTC trade, but here’s the how of it all

Bitcoin [BTC] investors should take this into consideration before going long

Bitcoin [BTC]: You have a cause to laugh if you hold the king coin

Bitcoin: Making a bear and bull case for where price might go next

Bitcoin traders waiting on the next bull cycle should read this

Ethereum: Number of new smart contracts surge to highest 2022 level, but…

ETH liquidations in last 24 hours will make you rethink your trading decision

Here are the levels Ethereum [ETH] could soon have in its crosshairs

‘The stETH discount has all but vanished’- How true is this?

Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you

Published

on

By

NFTs, once a trending keyword in 2021, are seeing their traction and popularity fade in 2022, especially as NFT metrics slide down. Big bulls such as Ethereum-based NFTs have, understandably, faced severe repercussions too.

Ergo, the question – Can Ethereum’s competitors capitalize on this opportunity? If so, can it make its way back to the top?

NFTs, overall, took a huge hit in 2022. NFT trading volume has gone down by a whopping 97 percent since its peak in January. According to data compiled from Dune Analytics, the weekly trading volume of non-fungible tokens across the blockchain realm plunged to $114.4 million.

ETH’s NFT volume in dollar terms fell by ~90% from January, with sales averaging less than $1B per month in Q3. Simply put, sales averaged less than $1 billion per month in Q3 compared to $4.6 billion in Q2.

Messari’s 2 October tweet shed further light on the stated scenario.

Source: Messari

The decline highlighted not only a slowing market for NFTs, but also a drop in ETH’s price which most NFTs use as their base currency. OpenSea continued to dominate market share in Q3. Furthermore, the data indicated that Ethereum became less popular for NFTs, despite moving to Proof-of-Stake and addressing the issue of carbon/energy-intensive usage.

Additionally, NFT daily trading volumes dropped dramatically, with the average number of daily traders seeing a much smaller decline. This indicated “a sticky base of committed users at around 40,000 per day,” as per Messari’s post.

Source: Messari

A few entities did see some relief, however. For instance, the sales volume for Ethereum Names Service (ENS) increased by 133.95% over the last 30 days. Compared to the same, the sales volume of blue chip NFTs such as Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, Azuki, etc. stood lower. On the contrary, CryptoPunks did attempt a recovery of sorts on its own charts.

Also, the market cap for Ethereum’s top-100 NFT projects suffered a 44% ($19 billion) decrease in USD value in Q3 (QoQ). The market cap in terms of ETH-based NFTs, as a whole, fell by only 27% (12.2 million ETH).

Despite the backdrop of dwindling NFT sales and buyers, however, ETH competitor Solana made waves. Mainly in terms of stealing or rather creating upsides when compared to Ethereum’s NFT marketshare.

In fact, as per Delphi Digital, Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume increased from 7% to 24% over the last 6 weeks.

Will we see a change in dominance structure within the NFT market? Or will Ethereum slowly make its way back to the top?

Whales and Seniors and a look at how AAVE has been since the DeFi Summer

Why Bitcoin [BTC] investors are confused between two poles right now

Shubham is a full-time journalist/ Crypto data analyst at AMBCrypto. A Master’s graduate in Accounting and Finance, Shubham’s writings mainly focus on the cryptocurrency sector with particular emphasis on market research studies and communications for >2 years. Also, a die-hard Chelsea fan #KTBFFH.

Ethereum: Number of new smart contracts surge to highest 2022 level, but…

ETH liquidations in last 24 hours will make you rethink your trading decision

Here are the levels Ethereum [ETH] could soon have in its crosshairs

Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you

Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…

How Ethereum’s [ETH] liquidity can help it retain its position in the market

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source