Carl Pei's Nothing will launch its first phone soon – The Indian Express

Nothing is expected to launch it’s first smartphone soon. A new report from Tech Crunch suggests that the company’s debut smartphone could launch as soon as next month.

The company, led by Carl Pei currently has just one product on the market. However, the brand’s plans have hinted at more products for over a year now. Carl Pei reportedly showed the debut Nothing smartphone to executives from companies including Qualcomm at MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

A launch in April would also come almost a year after the company’s first tech launch, the Nothing ear (1) which took place in July 2021.

The Nothing phone is expected to feature similar design elements to the Nothing earbuds, including transparent parts, one of the major highlights of the Nothing ear (1).

Not a lot is currently known about the Nothing smartphone. However, Car Pei has been regularly dropping hints on the phone’s launch.

“Back on Android,” Pei tweeted on February 16 last month. Check it out below.

Android 12 is nice! @lockheimer

— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Pei has already suggested in the past that he wants the company to expand into an ecosystem of different devices. A smartphone would perhaps naturally be the most important device in such an ecosystem.

Nothing even bought the right to the Essential brand which released a lone Android phone and shut down three years later. A Nothing executive in India also reported hinted at the development of give new products back in November last year.

An even more direct hint came later last month after the Nothing Twitter profile posted a new tweet stating “March is going to be fun.”

March is going to be fun.

— Nothing (@nothing) February 28, 2022

It is not known which price segment Nothing plans to enter with its first smartphone. Will Carl Pei mark a return to the upper-midrange or ‘Flagship Killer’ premium category with Nothing’s first phone? We will have to wait and see.

