Dvision Network Announces 4th LAND Sale Together With Binance NFT and GameFi․org – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

PRESS RELEASE. Despite the decrease of NFTs trade volume from all time high, the metaverse development is reaching all time high since more organisations and governments show high interest in this emerging technology. Such as recent Norwegian Government joins metaverse with Interpol is already operating in a virtual world. While most of the virtual assets are still remain undervalued due to the bear market.

Meanwhile, one of the veterans in metaverse, Dvision Network has announced the highly anticipated 4th LAND Sale which will occur in collaboration with market leaders Binance NFT and GameFi.org on 28th October at 06:00 PM, KST. The sale will take place on above mentioned marketplaces and Dvision Network’ native marketplace simultaneously, making it easier for Dvision LAND collectors to get involved with different chains and platforms.

What’s there to know?

Binance NFT’s Twitter account recently revealed an NFT Sneak Peek about the new LAND Sale. According to the tweet:



“The Dvision Network LAND Mystery Box Collection contains LAND lots of 14 different parcel sizes and locations. Also, the luckiest NFT holders shall receive the premium (most luxurious) 3×3 LAND lot in the Amsterdam or Hong Kong Meta-Cities.”

Furthermore, as per another tweet by Binance NFT, both the Hong Kong and Amsterdam Meta-City virtual lots can be customized and users can even earn passive income by renting out their virtual real estate or advertising within their respective terrains.



As previously stated, all users have three options for participating in the 4th LAND Sale. They can buy Mystery Boxes on Dvision Marketplace with BNB chain-based DVI tokens, or lands can be also purchased on GameFi.org and Binance NFT marketplaces with BUSD (BNB Chain).



The Hong Kong city will have 1,588 LAND lots (2,501 PARCELs) and Amsterdam will have 1,496 LAND lots (2,285 PARCELs) for sale in the three marketplaces. Additionally, each Mystery Box contains a chance to win a full specification LAND in Hong Kong or Amsterdam ranging from 1×1 to 3×3 premium.



The details of the sale itself include the quantity for GameFi being 920 units while Binance NFT receives 1,538 units (Dvision will keep 626 units), the price per box being 90 BUSD, with the total raise is expected around 80,000 BUSD. Users will be limited in the number of boxes which is 20 boxes per wallet, and the time limit being October 28th onwards as aforementioned. Once again, everyone can participate through the three marketplaces but keep in mind that this LAND sale will be on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

How to participate?

As the Mystery Boxes are based on the BNB Chain (Binance Smart Chain) BEP-721 standard, all transactions in Dvision Marketplace must be traded with BEP-20-based DVI tokens. DVI tokens based on BEP-20 are available on the PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and MEXC exchanges. DVI tokens based on ERC-20 that are bought via Bithumb and Coinone can also be converted to BEP-20 through the website bridge. To further simplify the entire process, Dvision Network has posted a helpful step-by-step guide to assist with participating in the sale.



About Binance NFT

Binance NFT is a Binance-launched NFT marketplace on the BNB chain. It provides liquidity to the Binance NFT BNB chain-based NFT ecosystem. As the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance is also a platform that uses a novel and innovative approach to revitalize the entire NFT ecosystem.



About GameFi.org

GameFi is a one-stop blockchain P2E (Play-to-Earn) gaming hub which offers game finance services to both game studios and players, as well as traders and investors. GameFi may hence best be understood as a platform with promising P2E blockchain games built on the BSC and Polygon networks. As an industry first, NFT Marketplace is now available to facilitate the trading of NFT game items within the GameFi platform.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network strives to be the world’s most advanced blockchain-based NFT metaverse platform that is rapidly establishing a cutting-edge metaverse ecosystem by leveraging its own VR (Virtual Reality) technology, thereby lowering entry barriers for all types of users worldwide. As a result, it enables designers, businesses, and general users to immerse themselves in the most advanced and memorable metaverse experience. For more information and regular updates, visit the official website as well as the Twitter, Telegram and Medium channels.







