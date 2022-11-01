Apple Seeds Third Public Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 – MacRumors

Apple today seeded the third public betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, with the software updates coming two weeks after Apple seeded the second public betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6.



The iOS and iPadOS 15.6 betas can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple’s public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.

There have been no new features found in the developer betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting that this is a minor update primarily focusing on bug fixes. Apple has also provided no release info at this time.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are likely to be some of the last updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 as Apple starts transitioning to the next-generation updates, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, both of which were unveiled at WWDC.

