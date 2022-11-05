Elon Musk's cryptic Halloween tweet sends doge soaring – Yahoo Finance UK

The rush to be in the club, whose members include Eminem and Paris Hilton, saw the cartoon apes price soar to $2.25m

Elon Musk's Halloween tweet featuring a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter (TWTR) logo t-shirt has been interpreted as a signal of his intention to use the memecoin for payments on his newly acquired social media platform.

On Halloween night the Tesla (TSLA) boss took to Twitter (TWTR) and posted a picture of a pumpkin carved with the Twitter logo.

However, sitting beside the pumpkin was his Shiba Inu dog, wearing a t-shirt that also had the Twitter logo on it, and above the photo, Musk included a 'winking' emoji.

Check: Crypto live prices

The cryptic message caused the Twitter sphere to go into overdrive with speculation that dogecoin's (DOGE-USD) incorporation as a payment currency on the social media platform was imminent.

In response to the tweet, influential bitcoin (BTC-USD) and crypto investor Lark Davis tweeted: "$doge coming to Twitter!"

$doge coming to Twitter! https://t.co/kMIuyYYd7q

— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) November 1, 2022

One Twitter user, called MitchiMoney, responded to Davis' tweeted and said: "I tell you what, anyone that has leveraged long better hope there's a confirmation from Elon. Not just his dog. I'll admit it's curious considering his past with doge. Elon Musk can you confirm or deny if you're using doge as payment integration with twitter?"

Dogecoin has soared over 140% over the past seven days in the build-up and of the Tesla CEO's acquisition of Twitter.

The alpha memecoin stands at $0.143 as of the time of writing, up over 17% in the last 24 hours.

The recent dogecoin pump attributed to 'the Elon effect' has taken other memecoins along for the ride.

Shiba inu (SHIB-USD), listed as 13th in cryptocurrency market cap rankings, saw an impressive 30% rise in the past week, to now sit at $0.000013.

Musk finalised his purchase of Twitter on Friday, which was the deadline for the completion of the $44bn (£37.9bn) acquisition of the company.

In April, the Tesla CEO suggested that dogecoin could be used to make payments on Twitter.

Referring to subscription payments on the platform he stated there "maybe even an option to pay in doge".

On Tuesday, the entire cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $1.07 Trillion, down 0.2% in the last 24 hours, according to Coingecko data.

Bitcoin made a bullish move up around 6% in the past week to $20,600, whilst ethereum (ETH-USD) also rose to around $1,600, up almost 20% in the past week.

Bitcoin has yet to become a store of value and hedge against traditional markets, it currently moves in correlation with equities such as the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC).

Watch: Martin Scorsese's producer sees NFT's as the future of film finance | The Crypto Mile

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sensor Bearings estimated at US$6. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Bearings Industry" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032859/?utm_source=GNW Speed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is

Global Packaged Cactus Water Market Global Packaged Cactus Water Market Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Packaged Cactus Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The global packaged cactus water market size reached US$ 21.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.07% during 2021-2027. K

Social media firm sets deadline for workers to name person to represent them at job consultations amid layoffs

Pensioners are no longer in line for another year of double-digit pay rises after forecasts for inflation next year slumped.

I think the best way to secure lifelong passive income is to invest regularly in dividend-paying shares, starting as soon as possible. The post I’d buy 10,300 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

The Global Headless CMS Software Market size was estimated at USD 521. 23 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 592. 43 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 13. 91% to reach USD 1,138.New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Headless CMS Software Market Research Report by Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06338905/?utm_sourc

Micheal Martin criticised the way employees have been treated by the tech giant after Elon Musk’s takeover.

A strike by Kenya Airways pilots forced nearly two dozen flight cancellations on Saturday, affecting thousands of passengers, the beleaguered national carrier said.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Nasdaq, Inc. Nasdaq's ESG Trendsetters series highlights the top ESG professionals and teams around the world who go the extra mile in their evolving ESG roles. Discover how leading ESG companies …

Cineworld's share price has rebounded following news of a key bankruptcy settlement. Is now the time for me to buy the beaten-down UK share? The post Cineworld’s share price has soared! What should I do? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Aramark employees across the company joined events designed to raise awareness about and support people affected by breast cancer.

PARIS (Reuters) -A nuclear production cut by EDF could put France's winter power supply at risk if temperatures dip below average in the coming months, analysts said. EDF lowered its 2022 nuclear output forecast late on Thursday to between 275 and 285 terawatt hours (TWh) and extended the outage at four of its nuclear reactors due to stress corrosion. "The change in the nuclear outlook for EDF is massive," Refinitiv analyst Nathalie Gerl said, adding that it did not come as a surprise as both the market and national grid operator RTE believed that EDF's previous maintenance schedule was overly optimistic.

Pushing up the state pension age to save taxpayers cash will leave thousands without enough money for retirement, experts have warned.

The discounts will be available to homes that cut down on their use of energy during peak hours and could save households up to £100.

The Global PTFE Membrane Market size was estimated at USD 1,983. 11 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,158. 82 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9. 11% to reach USD 3,346.New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PTFE Membrane Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06340412/?utm_source=GNW 99 million by 2027.Mar

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Process, By Technology, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $1.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.62%. The gr

The threat of recession in the euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung. Keller-Sutter sits on the seven-member executive Federal Council. In September, the Swiss government significantly cut its economic growth forecasts, citing growing risks from a "tense energy situation and sharp price increases".

House prices would need to fall by a third to cancel out the cost of soaring mortgage rates, new research shows.

Spanish telecom firm Telefonica considers the 50% stake in cellphone mast operator Cornerstone it owns with Liberty Global a "disposable asset" and sees high interest in the market for it, Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila told Reuters on Friday. No decision to sell has been made yet, though, and he declined to estimate the value of the stake, he said in a telephone interview. Long-term income streams tied to inflation have turned towers into prized investment targets and an attractive source of cash for telecom firms in Europe and elsewhere at a moment they need billions to invest in rolling out 5G networks.

The NHS will make the life-changing technology available to every patient across England who needs it.

source