AMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 Percent – Hollywood Reporter

Like peers, the company behind such networks as AMC and streamers AMC+ and Shudder, now led by CEO Christina Spade, is hit by economic challenges and cord-cutting, but it expects to reach 12 million streaming subs by year’s end.

By Georg Szalai

International Business Editor

AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company behind the likes of AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, recorded a 10 percent drop in U.S. advertising revenue in the third quarter, but its streaming subscribers grew to 11.1 million as of the end of September, up from 10.8 million at the end of June.

During an earnings conference call, new CEO Christina Spade said her team continues to expect the company to end 2022 with “approximately” 12 million streaming subscribers, later adding that there was still “a good runway for streaming growth” ahead.

“AMC Networks is in the midst of an important transformation, with streaming growth momentum and new opportunities that are enabling us to transition to a consumer-focused, multi-platform premium content company with a strategic mix of proven and new, digital distribution revenue streams,” she also said during the call. And she vowed to concentrate on “strategically operating within the digital marketplace that is taking shape for the future, while also optimizing” the company’s traditional linear business.

Key to this is the “strength of our content curation, driven by a diverse slate of excellent storytelling that viewers fall in love with and they can’t live without,” Spade said. “This is our North Star that will drive our ongoing success.”

AMC Networks’ overall success will depend on “strong execution of three goals,” Spade concluded. The first: “Develop, create and curate world-class premium content tailored for target audiences and communities to drive high engagement.” The second: “Prioritize (intellectual property) ownership to fuel our multi-platform distribution opportunities and digital growth.” The third: “Manage winning economics and profitability for the long term as we continue to reconstitute our revenue mix.”

Management also emphasized during Friday call that it was pursuing a “very disciplined” and focused content investment strategy.

Among the company’s key content in the third quarter was the debut of AMC+ original Moonhaven, starring Joe Manganiello and Dominic Monaghan, as well as the final episodes of Better Call Saul. But third-quarter domestic advertising revenue fell 10 percent to $180 million “due to lower linear ratings, softer scatter and direct response markets and fewer original hours in the third quarter, partially offset by digital and advanced advertising revenue growth,” AMC Networks said.

While the reference to “softer scatter” advertising came amid economic challenges, which management on the call confirmed by mentioning more cautious spending by marketers, ratings at various companies have been hit by cord-cutting. AMC Networks noted in that context that its domestic “distribution and other” revenue decreased 16 percent to $407 million in the third quarter as “affiliate revenues declined in the mid-single-digits due to basic subscriber declines.” In the same distribution segment, content licensing revenue fell 63 percent to $58 million “due to the timing and availability of deliveries in the quarter.” But subscription revenue grew 8 percent “due to increased streaming revenues, primarily driven by streaming subscriber growth and contractual affiliate rate increases, partially offset by declines in the linear subscriber universe.” Streaming revenue jumped 41 percent.

AMC Networks’ streaming strategy focuses on the broader-based AMC+ and various niche services, which management says can be operated with lower content costs than broad entertainment services, while attracting loyal subscribers.

International streaming expansion is part of the company’s strategy. For example, AMC+ entered Spain with partners Orange Vodafone and Amazon Prime video channels. The international expansion is key to AMC Networks’ reaching its guidance of hitting 20 million to 25 million total streaming subscribers by 2025.

The company has been led since early September by former CFO Spade who took over the CEO role from interim CEO Matt Blank.

“Our strong content engagement is driving positive momentum throughout 2022,” said Spade on Friday. “Our focus to transform to a consumer-focused multiplatform premium content company is taking hold with strong digital distribution growth. We have 11.1 million paid subscribers as of the end of the third quarter, representing 44 percent growth from the prior year and streaming revenue growth of 41 percent. Our ability to break through the competition with our highly-engaging content, as we further reconstitute our revenue mix, positions us well for long-term success and value creation.”

Third-quarter total revenue dropped 16 percent to $682 million though, “largely driven by the timing of content licensing revenues, lower affiliate and advertising revenues, and unfavorable foreign currency translation, partly offset by streaming revenue growth, the firm said. Earnings per share fell 24 percent to $1.94. The company’s quarterly operating profit decreased 20 percent to $151 million, and adjusted operating profit fell 14 percent to $194 million, “due to lower revenues, partly offset by lower content and marketing investments and strategic cost discipline.”

AMC Networks also touted operational highlights in its earnings report Friday, such as its “expanding distribution partnership with Roku with the addition of 11 FAST channels programmed by AMC Networks” and the “expanded distribution of the AMC+ premium streaming services in Australia, New Zealand and Spain.”

AMC Networks also noted key content developments. “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire premiered in October and is the biggest new series in AMC+ history and the number 1 new drama on ad-supported cable in 2022,” it said, adding that the show has been renewed for a second season. It also mentioned that it will be “premiering Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the next series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, on AMC+ and AMC on January 8, 2023.”

AMC Networks also highlighted its development of three new series in The Walking Dead Universe. “The Walking Dead: Dead City, featuring Maggie and Negan in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan led by Jeffery Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan,” it started the list. “Norman Reedus-led Daryl Dixon series set in Paris. The continuing journey of Rick and Michonne, led by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.”

