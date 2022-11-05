Apple Tap to Pay Integration Coming to PayPal and Venmo iOS Apps – MacRumors

The PayPal and Venmo iOS apps will soon offer Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone functionality, allowing merchants that use PayPal or Venmo to accept contactless debit or credit cards and mobile wallet payments, including Apple Pay.



PayPal shared the news in its latest earnings report, which was released today.

Leveraging Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology, U.S. merchant customers will soon be able to accept contactless debit or credit cards and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, using an iPhone and the PayPal or Venmo iOS app.

Introduced in February, Tap to Pay is designed to allow compatible iPhones to accept payments via ‌Apple Pay‌, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets with no additional hardware required.

As of now, Tap to Pay is available in Apple retail locations, and Square has also launched support for the feature. Small merchants and independent retailers who use Square for payment purposes can accept contactless payments directly in the Square Point of Sale app with no Square add-on hardware device.

Tap to Pay is a feature that is supported on the ‌iPhone‌ XS or newer, and it is simple to use. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌iPhone‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method. Stripe, Adyen, and others are also using Tap to Pay.

In addition to introducing support for Tap to Pay, PayPal says that it also plans to add ‌Apple Pay‌ as a payment option in checkout flows on merchant platforms, plus starting next year, customers in the U.S. will be able to add PayPal and Venmo network-branded credit and debit cards to Apple Wallet, using them in locations where ‌Apple Pay‌ is accepted.

