Tesla Releases Incredible New Free Software Features – Torque News

Tesla Releases Incredible New Free Software Features

There’s some awesome free software updates for the Tesla Model 3 that add new features for Tesla owners. Here they are.

Software version 2022.36.5 adds some great new features and is an impressive update. The first update is for Tesla autopilot to disengage when you are in a merging lane. When the lane you are going into is merging, autopilot in the past kind of steered in a confusing manner. Instead, autopilot will send you an audible alert and disengage, allowing you to take over.

The next feature update is for cabin overheat protection. Now, on the screen, you get to adjust the temperature at which cabin overheat protection will turn on. If you set it to a higher temperature, this will you less battery. Cabin overheat protection is a feature to protect your Tesla from overheating, especially useful in very hot climates.

Another update is for Tesla super chargers. Many times when going to a Tesla super charger, you will see on the maps when there are peak times and when the super charger is busy. This new addition will help you choose a better super charger to use if you want to ensure that it won’t be busy.

To use this feature, simply tap the charging icon and you will see a map detail for that super charger and when the busy times are. Generally, the busy times are during the day and late at night or very early in the morning are the non peak times.

Additional Features

There are some Tesla app improvements. You can view additional media details from music being played along with the ETA to a destination from within the app.

There is also the ability to unlatch the door from within the Tesla app itself. Sometimes in the winter, the door is very difficult to open. You can use the app to unlock the door and that is nice when the door is a bit frozen.

There is also a car door left open notification – or when the door is unlocked. The Tesla app will let you know about this.

The best feature is from the energy part of the center console. It used to just show energy usage, but now, you get to see how your energy is being consumed and there are tips showing how you can conserve energy.

Driving, battery condition, elevation, climate, and other are categories that contribute to energy usage. There is a “rate” and “drive” energy view to see how you did on a trip and how you are doing overall with you drive since your last charge.

If you drive with delicate acceleration and don’t floor the accelerator, you will conserve energy. If you turn on climate and start utilizing other features, that will contribute to energy usage of the vehicle.

It’s worth noting that in the previous update, you can choose from different routes and possibly find a more energy efficient route for your drive.

What do you think about Tesla’s new software update? Is the energy screen better now?

Image Credit, Tesla, Screenshot

